Brahman Capital Management Deploys FAIT’s Modern OTC Derivatives Reporting Platform

Singapore investment manager Brahman Capital Management deploys FAIT’s AI-driven platform for MAS OTC derivatives reporting.

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FAIT today announced that Brahman Capital Management has deployed FAIT’s modern regulatory reporting platform to support MAS OTC derivatives reporting across trades, valuations and collateral.The deployment transitions Brahman from its prior reporting structure onto FAIT’s AI-driven platform, giving Brahman a more transparent and controllable operating model. FAIT supports the full workflow required for regulated OTC reporting, including ingestion, mapping, transformation, submission, and reconciliation.“As a regulated investment manager, our priority is that reporting is accurate, well-controlled and fully auditable — and that the operational burden on our team stays proportionate," said Rachel Ang, Chief Operating Officer of Brahman Capital Management. "FAIT gives us end-to-end visibility into how each reported field is sourced, mapped and submitted, which is what we need to stand behind our MAS obligations with confidence.”"Brahman is exactly the kind of partner FAIT was built to serve — disciplined, operationally rigorous, and focused on getting reporting right rather than just getting it done," said Aaron Hallmark, Co-Founder and CEO of FAIT. "That's why we built FAIT around AI-driven integration: so a regulated investment manager can operate MAS-compliant trade, valuation and collateral reporting with full field-level lineage and human oversight — and do it without a multi-year, heavyweight implementation."FAIT’s platform combines AI-assisted mapping and transformation with governed workflows, reconciliation and audit trails. For Brahman, the platform supports multi-source OTC derivatives reporting workflows across trades, valuations and collateral, with operational transparency built into the process.About Brahman Capital ManagementBrahman Capital Management is a Singapore-based investment management company licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Established in 2011, Brahman Capital Management manages several funds and is focused on fulfilling its fund management obligations with professionalism, discipline and integrity.About FAITFAIT is the originator of the AI-Driven Integration (ADI) category — an enterprise platform purpose-built for regulated financial institutions. FAIT helps firms replace complex, brittle data mapping and reporting middleware with AI-assisted transformation, governed workflows, field-level audit trails and full operational transparency.

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