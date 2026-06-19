HIBINO Announces First Long-Term North American Display of Life-Size 'Virtuous Contract' from NieR:Automata

“Virtuous Contract” from NieR:Automata Officially Licensed SQUARE ENIX Cafe & Shop LOS ANGELES

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Display Debuts at the Grand Opening of the Officially Licensed SQUARE ENIX Cafe & Shop LOS ANGELES

HIBINO Corporation (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and COO: Satoshi Yoshimatsu) is pleased to announce that “Virtuous Contract” (SMT-A1), a life-size replica of the iconic weapon featured in NieR: Automata and the first product in the HIBINO smart series, will be displayed at the Officially Licensed SQUARE ENIX Cafe & Shop LOS ANGELES, which celebrates its Grand Opening on June 20, 2026.

Virtuous Contract is one of the signature weapons wielded by 2B, the protagonist of NieR: Automata.

Developed under the full supervision of Square Enix, Virtuous Contract faithfully recreates the weapon at full scale, measuring approximately 54.7 inches in length. Every detail has been carefully crafted to capture its distinctive appearance and texture, while integrated lighting and sound effects are activated through an acceleration sensor, bringing the world of NieR: Automata to life.

For this exhibition, Virtuous Contract is displayed on a dedicated display stand featuring an integrated LED light ring. Inspired by the visual aesthetic of NieR: Automata, this setup enhances the presentation of the product while helping café guests imagine how it could be displayed in their own collections.

Until now, fans have primarily experienced Virtuous Contract through product photography, videos, and online sales channels. This exhibition provides a rare opportunity for North American café guests to view the life-size replica in person and appreciate its scale, craftsmanship, and attention to detail firsthand.

HIBINO currently offers Virtuous Contract in North America, as well as the Virtuous Contract Complete Set (SMT-A1C-A), which includes the sword, the LED Light-Ring Display Set featured in this exhibition, and a dedicated soft carrying case.

Cafe guests are invited to witness firsthand the impressive presence of Virtuous Contract, one of the most iconic weapons from the world of NieR:Automata.

Display Information

Location

Officially Licensed SQUARE ENIX Cafe & Shop LOS ANGELES

*For cafe reservations and walk-in information, please visit the official website:

https://sqex.link/csla

Display Configuration

・Virtuous Contract (SMT-A1)

・LED Light-Ring Display Set (SMT-P0C-A)

Displayed As

・Virtuous Contract Complete Set (SMT-A1C-A)

Products Available for Purchase

・Virtuous Contract (SMT-A1)

https://hibino-smartseries.com/products/smt-a1

・Virtuous Contract Complete Set (SMT-A1C-A)

https://hibino-smartseries.com/products/smt-a1c-a

・LED Light-Ring Display Set (SMT-P0C-A)

https://hibino-smartseries.com/products/smt-p0c-a

Please Note

The Virtuous Contract Complete Set (SMT-A1C-A) includes Virtuous Contract (SMT-A1), the LED Light-Ring Display Set (SMT-P0C-A), and a dedicated soft carrying case.

The LED Light-Ring Display Set (SMT-P0C-A) is also available separately for customers who have already purchased Virtuous Contract (SMT-A1).

Related Links

NieR: Automata

https://square-enix-games.com/en_US/games/nier-automata

HIBINO smart series

https://hibino-smartseries.com/

Official X

https://x.com/smt_series_gl

Disclaimer: Product specifications, pricing, and shipping schedules are subject to change without notice.

© SQUARE ENIX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.