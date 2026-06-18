Protecting Homeowners: Governor Hochul Meets with Brooklyn Homeowners to Highlight Actions to Combat Deed Theft

Assemblymember Latrice Walker said, “In the last decade alone, there have been thousands of complaints of deed theft and deed fraud, particularly in communities of color in Brooklyn and Queens. These are cases in which predators target homeowners, especially seniors and immigrants. These criminals steal homes and deny New York families their rightful opportunities for generational wealth. I commend Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership in the ongoing effort to prevent and combat deed theft. And I also salute Attorney General Letitia James, my Albany colleagues, district attorneys, and city partners for attacking the problem head-on.”

Assemblymember Stefani Zinerman said, “Deed theft is not just about property — it is about people, families, and the generational wealth that has sustained communities like Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights for generations. I thank the residents of the 56th Assembly District for their persistent advocacy and Governor Hochul for hearing our calls for justice and protection by investing in the tools homeowners need to safeguard what they have spent a lifetime building. Having worked alongside impacted homeowners and championed legislation to combat deed theft, I know that education, legal assistance, enforcement, and early intervention must work hand in hand. Today’s investment brings us closer to a future where longtime residents can age in place, transfer their homes to the next generation, and remain rooted in the neighborhoods they helped build and the vibrant slice of Brooklyn we proudly call home.”

Assemblymember Nikki Lucas said, “Protecting homeowners from deed theft is not just a housing issue, it is a matter of justice, financial security, and preserving generational wealth, which is why I strongly advocated for the $4.5 million included in the Fiscal Year 2027 State Budget to strengthen deed theft prevention through enforcement, community outreach, and public education, as well as increased funding for the HOPP to safeguard homeowners across New York State. I am proud to support efforts to strengthen protections for homeowners. I commend Governor Hochul for investing $40 million in HOPP, ensuring homeowners have access to the legal resources and support needed to fight deed theft and foreclosure scams. Together, these investments and protections will help families keep their homes, preserve homeownership, and protect their financial future.”

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham said, “Longtime homeowners in my district, particularly seniors and families who have spent generations building stability in our communities, deserve to know that their homes, equity, and legacy are secure. In our neighborhoods, homeownership is tied to family, generational wealth, and the character of the community. Moments like this matter because they keep the focus on the people across our state most impacted by deed theft. Meeting that responsibility requires every available strategy to stop predatory actors, protect family homes, and ensure residents have the information and support they need.”

Center for NYC Neighborhoods CEO and Executive Director Christie Peale said, “Deed theft puts family homes, neighborhood stability, and generational wealth at risk. We are grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for investing an additional $4.5 million in deed theft enforcement and outreach through the Office of the Attorney General. Combined with the $40 million the Governor and the Legislature have already provided for HOPP, this funding recognizes that protecting homeowners requires both strong enforcement and trusted community outreach so families can recognize scams, understand their rights, and get help early. The Center for NYC Neighborhoods looks forward to continuing to work with our HOPP partners to keep New Yorkers rooted in their communities.”

Empire Justice Center Kristin Brown said, “When New Yorker homeowners face financial uncertainty, scammers see opportunity. The Homeowner Protection Program is a lifeline that vulnerable families turn to, preventing them from falling victim to deed theft or foreclosure rescue scams. For over a decade HOPP has kept New Yorkers in their homes through financial hardships; the need is only increasing as bad actors get more sophisticated. We are grateful to the governor for her continued support of HOPP.”