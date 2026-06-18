Landmarks Illuminated for Knicks 2026 NBA Finals Win
Governor Kathy Hochul directed 15 New York State landmarks to illuminate in orange and blue tomorrow evening, Thursday, June 18, in celebration of the New York Knicks’ historic championship victory securing the title in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
“Knicks in five!” Governor Hochul said. “What an outstanding team and an incredible season by the team all New Yorkers love. From every corner of our state, the Knicks have brought New Yorkers together inspired by the game of basketball. To our word champions, you've made us so proud.”
The following 15 landmarks will be illuminated orange and blue tomorrow evening:
- 1WTC
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Lake Placid Olympic Center
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Roosevelt Island Lighthouse
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