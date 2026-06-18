Landmarks Illuminated for Knicks 2026 NBA Finals Win

Governor Kathy Hochul directed 15 New York State landmarks to illuminate in orange and blue tomorrow evening, Thursday, June 18, in celebration of the New York Knicks’ historic championship victory securing the title in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

“Knicks in five!” Governor Hochul said. “What an outstanding team and an incredible season by the team all New Yorkers love. From every corner of our state, the Knicks have brought New Yorkers together inspired by the game of basketball. To our word champions, you've made us so proud.”

The following 15 landmarks will be illuminated orange and blue tomorrow evening: