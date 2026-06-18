Preserving Knicks-Inspired Lamp Globes

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that following the New York Knicks victory in the 2026 NBA Finals, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will preserve the iconic orange and blue painted subway entrance at 34th St and 8th Avenue as the Knicks defend their title in the 2026-27 season. Before the NBA finals, the Southeast 34th St entrance to the 34 St-Penn Station A, C, E subway station was adorned in the orange and blue colors of the Knicks and the entrance lamp globes were repainted to resemble basketballs. The entrance quickly became an unofficial New York City landmark, greeting fans on their way to watch parties and games and becoming a destination for fans unto itself.

“After 53 long years, the Knicks are finally NBA Champions again, and New York City has come together like never before to celebrate this historic achievement for our city,” Governor Hochul said. “As we prepare to immortalize this Knicks team in the Canyon of Heroes tomorrow, it is fitting that we preserve this iconic subway entrance into next season to keep the celebrations going. The subway and the Knicks are two of New York’s most cherished institutions and now, fans headed to the Garden to see the reigning champions will receive an orange and blue welcome to every game.”

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “This is about preserving more than just paint. The Knicks’ historic championship run triggered an explosion of New York spirit and our iconic orange and blue subway entrance was at the center of the action. Can't let go of that Mojo!"

Governor Hochul was joined by legendary Knicks fan and award-winning film director Spike Lee to announce the preservation of this subway station. The video of Governor Hochul and Spike Lee making this announcement can be viewed here.

To celebrate tomorrow’s historic parade, the MTA will run a specially designated “K train” starting at 7am from 168 St to World Trade Center, stopping at:

168th

145th

125th

59th

42nd

34th

14th

Canal St.

World Trade Center

The MTA has celebrated the historic Knicks Championship run in numerous ways. Last week, as the Knicks hosted Games 3 and 4 of the Finals at Madison Square Garden, New York City Transit employees, including subway conductors and bus operators, were allowed to wear Knicks hats in place of official MTA headgear. For the duration of the playoffs, the ceiling of the Long Island Rail Road concourse at Penn Station was lit in orange and blue on Knicks gamedays. The MTA also ran its special “K train” featuring a vintage R-32 subway car which ran in the subway system during the Knicks last title runs in 1970 and 1973.