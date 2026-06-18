HTH Logistics Malaysia Achieves Dual Certification for TAPA TSR Level 3 & TAPA Risk Assessment Std 2023 Certification

HTH Logo TAPA TSR HTH Certification TAPA TSR HTH Certification Malaysia

HTH becomes the first TAPA APAC member to achieve both certifications for ground transportation, reinforcing its commitment to secure logistics.

Achieving both TAPA TSR Level 3 2023 and TAPA Risk Assessment Standard 2023 certification is a significant milestone for HTH and reflects the dedication of our teams across Malaysia.” — Managing Director Mr. Lee Jian Long of HTH Logistics Malaysia

JOHOR BAHRU, JOHOR, MALAYSIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HTH Corporation, originally established as Hock Teoh Huat Transport Sdn. Bhd., has achieved a major regional security and compliance milestone by becoming the first TAPA APAC member to attain both TAPA Trucking Security Requirements Level 3 2023 certification and the TAPA Risk Assessment Standard 2023 certification for ground transportation operations in Asia Pacific.This dual achievement demonstrates HTH Logistics Malaysia’s commitment to embedding structured, risk-based security controls into its business operations, road transport services, driver management, fleet operations and customer supply chain solutions. It also highlights the company’s proactive approach to aligning operational performance with internationally recognised TAPA standards for the protection of high-value, theft-targeted and sensitive cargo.HTH Corporation is a leading total logistics hub in Malaysia with more than five decades of experience in the transport and logistics sector. Since its establishment in the late 1990s, the company has expanded into a comprehensive logistics network providing end-to-end supply chain solutions across Asia. Its services include land transportation, truck and lorry services, air and sea freight, import and export customs clearance, warehousing, and door-to-door distribution across Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and other neighbouring markets.With a fleet of more than 330 vehicles and over 100 permanent employees, HTH continues to invest in operational excellence, technology, sustainability and supply chain resilience.Strengthening TSR Through Structured Risk AssessmentThe achievement of both TAPA TSR Level 3 2023 and TAPA RAS 2023 represents more than compliance certification. It demonstrates the underpinning of HTH’s trucking security programme with a structured and independently assessed risk assessment process covering its business operations and road transport services.By integrating the TAPA Risk Assessment Standard into its operating model, HTH has strengthened its ability to identify, evaluate and mitigate risks across route planning, driver safety, vehicle operations, cargo handling, incident response, subcontractor management, customer requirements and cross-border transport activity.This structured risk-led approach supports the objectives of the TAPA TSR programme by ensuring that security controls are not implemented in isolation, but are aligned to real operational risk, route exposure, cargo sensitivity and business continuity requirements.Investment in Driver Training and Compliance Culture - As part of its certification journey, HTH developed five dedicated driver training video modules to educate, train and support staff on compliance requirements against the TAPA standards.Mr. Lee Jian Yong, Branch Manager said, "These modules were designed to improve understanding of secure transport procedures, driver responsibilities, route discipline, incident escalation, cargo protection, vehicle security, and the importance of consistent compliance during daily transport operations. The training programme reflects HTH’s focus on building a strong internal compliance culture, ensuring that security is understood not only as a management requirement, but as a shared operational responsibility across drivers, supervisors, fleet personnel and logistics teams".Innovation in Sustainable and Safe Cross-Border Transport - HTH has also continued to demonstrate leadership in logistics innovation. In July 2024, the company marked a significant milestone with the launch of its first electric vehicle cross-border truck, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, technology adoption and the future of low-emission logistics.HTH was the first company to operate an EV cross-border transport movement supported by Argus Vision driver safety cameras, supplied by Project Argus. The Argus Vision system provides real-time driver safety performance monitoring using the latest artificial intelligence technology, supporting improved visibility of driver behaviour, fatigue-related risk indicators, road safety performance and operational compliance.This deployment brings together sustainable logistics, AI-enabled driver safety, and secure transport operations, further positioning HTH as a progressive logistics provider focused on both environmental responsibility and operational risk reduction.Managing Director Mr. Lee Jian Long of HTH Logistics Malaysia, said: “Achieving both TAPA TSR Level 3 2023 and TAPA Risk Assessment Standard 2023 certification is a significant milestone for HTH and reflects the dedication of our teams across Malaysia and our regional transport operations. As a logistics provider trusted by customers across Asia, we recognise that security, safety and risk management must be embedded into every part of our business.“This achievement demonstrates our commitment to protecting our customers’ cargo, strengthening driver awareness, improving operational resilience and investing in technology that supports safer and more sustainable logistics. We are proud to be the first TAPA APAC member to achieve both certifications for ground transportation, and we will continue to raise standards across our fleet, our people and our services.”Janet Wong, Authorised Auditor who completed the independent audit of HTH’s operation, said: “HTH demonstrated a clear commitment to implementing the requirements of the TAPA TSR Level 3 2023 standard and the TAPA Risk Assessment Standard 2023 across its ground transportation operations. The audit confirmed that HTH has taken a structured approach to risk assessment, operational control, driver training and security compliance.Janet said, “The development of five driver training video modules is a strong example of how the organisation has translated standard requirements into practical operational awareness for its workforce. HTH’s integration of risk assessment into its transport operations provides a strong foundation for continuous improvement and supports the wider objectives of secure, resilient and compliant supply chain management.”About HTH CorporationHTH Corporation, originally Hock Teoh Huat Transport Sdn. Bhd., is a leading total logistics hub in Malaysia with over five decades of experience in the transport and logistics sector. Established in the late 1990s, HTH has grown into a comprehensive logistics network providing end-to-end supply chain solutions across Asia.The company offers a wide range of services, including land transportation, truck and lorry services, air and sea freight, import and export customs clearance, warehousing, and nationwide and cross-border door-to-door distribution delivery. HTH supports customers across Malaysia and neighbouring countries, including Singapore and Thailand.With more than 330 vehicles and over 100 permanent staff, HTH continues to invest in secure transport operations, technology-enabled logistics, driver safety, sustainability and customer-focused supply chain solutions.

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