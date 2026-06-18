Zona by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira Wins Silver in A' Advertising Industry Awards

Zona

Angola's First Hard Seltzer Brand Earns Silver Recognition for Branding and Packaging Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Zona, a branding and packaging project created by Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira , as a Silver winner in the Advertising , Marketing and Communication Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the highly respected international design competitions, evaluating entries through a rigorous, blind peer-review process across many design disciplines. This recognition acknowledges Zona as an outstanding example of good design within the advertising and communication design field. As the first hard seltzer brand of Angola, Zona bridges local heritage with a contemporary aesthetic, earning distinction among a competitive field of entries. The Silver A' Design Award designation reflects the project's thoughtful execution and its measured contribution to advancing standards in advertising design.The recognition of Zona holds relevance for the broader advertising and beverage branding community, illustrating how regional identity can be expressed through a clean, globally competitive visual language. As consumer demand grows for wellness-oriented, low-alcohol beverages, Zona demonstrates how brand design can introduce a new product category to a market while honoring local origins. The project aligns with current industry movements toward minimalist, freshness-focused aesthetics informed by audience research. For brands and designers alike, Zona offers a practical model for balancing cultural authenticity with commercial appeal. This approach benefits stakeholders by promoting Angolan origins as a mark of premium quality.Zona is defined by a flow concept that incorporates a hidden water splash symbol within its custom logotype, symbolizing the essence of life and the connecting nature of rivers. Each flavor is identified by a unique geometric icon paired with a monochromatic palette derived from the internal and external colors of its corresponding fruit. This system creates a high-impact, clean appearance set against a white-based layout, communicating premium quality while remaining approachable and energetic for a young demographic. The design draws inspiration from the life-giving springs of Huambo, which feed the Okavango River and sustain a diverse ecosystem. Printed directly on the cans using Pantone system inks, the brand achieves a fresh, uplifting visual experience rooted in its origins.The Silver A' Design Award recognition may serve as encouragement for future projects that explore the intersection of cultural heritage and contemporary branding. By introducing an entirely new product category through a sophisticated river metaphor, Zona establishes a foundation that other brands and designers may reference when navigating similar challenges. This acknowledgment supports continued exploration of design that fosters positive community impact and constructive narratives. For Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira, the recognition reinforces an ongoing commitment to thoughtful, research-driven brand development.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Cansu Dagbagli FerreiraCansu Dagbagli Ferreira is a designer specialized in brand design since 2014, focusing on high quality and boutique brand strategy, visual identity, packaging, and web design services. Recognized as an award-winning designer, she develops a 360 degree brand approach that has enabled her to forge brands that resonate and captivate. Her credible portfolio includes esteemed international clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Jeep, Snapchat, Hallmark, and Ambev. With a decade of international experience, she prioritizes client satisfaction above all. Cansu Dagbagli Ferreira is from France.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate notable excellence and innovation within the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category. Recipients are selected through evaluation against established criteria including innovative concept, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, brand consistency, strategic approach, creative execution, and cultural relevance. The recognition also considers sustainable practices, originality in design, user experience, ethical advertising standards, and the inclusion of diverse voices. Silver A' Design Award designated works reflect a strong command of technical and artistic skill, contributing to the advancement of industry standards. This designation acknowledges designs that combine functional value with thoughtful creative merit to make a meaningful contribution to everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including creative designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential entities within the advertising and communications industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon according to pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, advertising industry professionals, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international juried design competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://advertisingawards.net

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