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The Business Research Company's LiDAR Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Expected to grow to $6.97 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The LiDAR market has been experiencing significant growth over recent years, driven by advancements across various industries and increasing technological adoption. As the technology continues to evolve and find new applications, the market is poised for substantial expansion in the near future. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, notable regional trends, and the factors shaping this dynamic sector.

Rapid Expansion of the LiDAR Market Size

The LiDAR market has shown impressive growth, with its value rising from $3 billion in 2025 to an estimated $3.56 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. This early growth can be linked to initial widespread use in defense and aerospace, early civil engineering projects, dependence on manual surveying methods, increasing mapping activities in forestry and agriculture, as well as transportation-related applications.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $6.97 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.3%. This anticipated surge is fueled by greater adoption of aerial and mobile LiDAR systems, integration with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle technologies, expansion in mining and exploration sectors, increased use in environmental monitoring, and innovations like high-resolution 4D LiDAR imaging. Important trends shaping the market include AI-enhanced LiDAR processing, advances in 3D mapping and imaging, real-time navigation implementations, automated surveying methods, and the growth of connected geospatial platforms.

Understanding LiDAR Technology

LiDAR, short for light detection and ranging, employs laser light to measure variable distances to Earth’s surface or objects. This technology enables rapid and highly accurate data collection over large areas compared to traditional manual surveying. LiDAR produces detailed three-dimensional images, making it invaluable across numerous fields from mapping to autonomous navigation.

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Key Market Driver: Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption

One of the primary factors propelling the LiDAR market forward is the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). EVs rely entirely or primarily on electricity, using electric motors instead of internal combustion engines. Their increasing popularity stems from heightened environmental consciousness and government incentives promoting sustainable transport solutions. LiDAR plays a critical role in EVs by enabling precise 3D mapping and obstacle detection, which are essential for safe navigation and autonomous driving capabilities. For example, in April 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that new electric car registrations in China hit 8.1 million in 2023—a 35% rise compared to the previous year—highlighting the surge in EV adoption driving LiDAR demand.

Regional Dynamics in the LiDAR Market

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the LiDAR market, bolstered by strong investments and technological advancements. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market over the coming years, driven by increasing industrial applications and growing interest in autonomous vehicle technologies. The LiDAR market report encompasses key areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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