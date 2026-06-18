Cryptocurrency Market to Reach $11.7 Billion Globally by 2030 at 12.5% CAGR

Rising adoption of digital assets, growing blockchain innovation, and increasing institutional participation are driving cryptocurrency market growth worldwide.

Blockchain innovation and rising institutional adoption are accelerating cryptocurrency acceptance, creating new opportunities across global financial ecosystems.” — Allied Market Research Analyst

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " 𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 by Component (Hardware, Software), Process (Mining, Transaction), and Type (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dashcoin, Litecoin, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global cryptocurrency market was valued at $1.49 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $11.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030. The market is experiencing significant expansion due to increasing acceptance of digital currencies, growing demand for decentralized financial solutions, and continuous advancements in blockchain technology.Cryptocurrencies have evolved from niche digital assets into an increasingly important component of the global financial ecosystem. Enhanced transaction transparency, reduced intermediary costs, and growing institutional investments are contributing to broader adoption across industries and consumer segments.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2075 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀The cryptocurrency market continues to gain momentum as digital transformation reshapes financial services and payment systems. Key factors driving market growth include:-> Growing demand for decentralized financial transactions.-> Rising adoption of blockchain technology across industries.-> Increasing institutional investment in digital assets.-> Expanding use cases for cross-border payments and remittances.-> Greater awareness of digital currencies among consumers and businesses.-> Enhanced security, transparency, and efficiency enabled by distributed ledger technology.-> Increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as alternative investment assets.In addition, growing fintech innovation and the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are expanding cryptocurrency applications beyond traditional trading and investment activities.𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀By Component:The hardware segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Hardware solutions, including mining equipment and specialized processing units, remain essential for cryptocurrency network operations and transaction validation.The software segment is expected to witness robust growth throughout the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for cryptocurrency wallets, exchanges, payment platforms, and blockchain-based applications.By Process:The mining segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 due to growing investments in cryptocurrency mining infrastructure and increasing network participation across major blockchain ecosystems.The transaction segment is expected to register substantial growth as businesses and consumers increasingly utilize cryptocurrencies for payments, transfers, and decentralized financial activities.By Type:The Bitcoin segment dominated the market in 2020, supported by widespread recognition, strong investor interest, and growing adoption as a store of value.Other major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, continue to gain traction as blockchain ecosystems expand and support diverse applications such as smart contracts, decentralized applications, and digital payments.Inquiry Before Buying @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2075 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀North America:North America accounted for the largest share of the cryptocurrency market in 2020. The region benefits from strong technological infrastructure, significant institutional investments, favorable innovation ecosystems, and widespread adoption of blockchain technologies.The United States remains a major hub for cryptocurrency exchanges, blockchain startups, and digital asset investment activity.Europe:Europe continues to experience steady cryptocurrency adoption driven by increasing fintech innovation, supportive blockchain initiatives, and growing interest in digital assets among retail and institutional investors.Regulatory developments focused on improving transparency and consumer protection are further supporting long-term market growth across the region.Asia-Pacific:Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid digitalization, expanding internet penetration, growing fintech ecosystems, and increasing cryptocurrency awareness are driving adoption across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.The region also remains a major center for cryptocurrency trading activity and blockchain development.LAMEA:The LAMEA region is witnessing growing interest in cryptocurrencies as businesses and consumers seek alternative financial solutions. Increasing mobile connectivity, financial inclusion initiatives, and demand for low-cost cross-border transactions are contributing to market expansion across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.Request Sample Report and Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2075 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁Several emerging trends are influencing the future of the cryptocurrency industry:-> Expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.-> Growing adoption of blockchain technology across industries.-> Rising institutional participation in digital asset markets.-> Increased use of smart contracts and decentralized applications.-> Development of cryptocurrency payment ecosystems.-> Growth in digital asset custody and security solutions.-> Integration of artificial intelligence and analytics in blockchain networks.-> Increasing focus on regulatory compliance and risk management.As organizations continue to explore blockchain-enabled business models, cryptocurrencies are expected to play an increasingly important role in digital finance, payments, and asset management.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀-> The 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗿𝘆𝗽𝘁𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 was valued at $1.49 billion in 2020.-> The market is projected to reach $11.71 billion by 2030.-> The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.-> Hardware accounted for the largest component segment in 2020.-> Mining generated the highest revenue among process segments.-> Bitcoin remained the leading cryptocurrency type.-> North America held the largest market share in 2020.-> Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀Key companies operating in the global cryptocurrency market include:Bitmain Technologies Holding CompanyXilinx, Inc.Intel CorporationAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)Ripple Labs Inc.Ledger SASBinance Holdings Ltd.Coinbase Global, Inc.Bitfury Group LimitedCanaan Inc.These industry participants are focusing on product innovation, blockchain infrastructure development, strategic partnerships, and technological advancements to strengthen their competitive positions and capitalize on emerging market opportunities.Request a Sample ReportInvestors, blockchain technology providers, financial institutions, fintech companies, digital asset exchanges, and industry stakeholders seeking in-depth market intelligence, competitive analysis, and growth forecasts can access the complete Cryptocurrency Market report from Allied Market Research. https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2075 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting division of Allied Analytics LLP. AMR delivers comprehensive market intelligence, industry forecasts, strategic analysis, and actionable insights that help organizations identify growth opportunities and make informed business decisions across global markets.Through rigorous research methodologies and extensive industry expertise, AMR provides decision-makers with valuable intelligence across technology, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, and other key sectors.

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