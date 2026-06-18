VivaTech Tech for Change winner MS4ALL uses its "virtual microscope" deeptech to speed up forever chemicals' degradation

Facing 2026 PFAS rules, MS4ALL debuts MS4Nature at VivaTech: a CNRS-backed cloud platform simulating fast pollutant degradation for the water industry.

Our goal is to streamline R&D and PFAS treatment in water. MS4Nature provides a reliable, fast, and accessible solution that complements our clients' experimental methods” — Edouard Lété, Co-founder and CEO of MS4ALL

ORLéANS, FRANCE, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new European Directive (January 2026) tightens PFAS regulations, French startup MS4ALL is showcasing its cloud-based platform, MS4Nature , at VivaTech. Backed by 20 years of CNRS research, this molecular simulation solution allows water industry players to simulate the chemical and biological degradation of pollutants in water within hours—rather than months in a lab—to find adapted treatment solutions.Meet the MS4ALL team at VivaTech: Centre-Val de Loire Region Pavilion – Floor 2, Booth B50The Urgency: 14,000 Identified PFAS, Traditional Research OverwhelmedSince January 2026, regulations have mandated testing for around twenty PFAS ("forever chemicals") during sanitary water quality controls. The problem? Over 14,000 PFAS variants actually exist, accumulating in the environment and threatening public health. Faced with this urgency, the traditional "trial-and-error" laboratory method is simply too slow and costly.The Technology: A Reliable and Fast Solution for Pollutant TreatmentFounded in 2023, MS4ALL builds on over 20 years of research from the CNRS (French National Centre for Scientific Research). The startup developed MS4Nature, an ultra-precise, cloud-based molecular simulation software. In just a few hours, it delivers critical insights that are otherwise difficult to measure, all with a minimal environmental footprint. This decision-making tool is significantly faster than traditional lab-based trial-and-error, empowering water and environmental players to accelerate depollution innovation.Operating as a virtual microscope, the platform allows users to complete a simulation in just a few clicks:● Select a pollutant from a database of over 118,000 molecules.● Choose a treatment type (chemical or biodegradation).● Get instant results: The software simulates the pollutant's degradation in water, providing clear answers on treatment efficiency and predicting whether new, hazardous by-products emerge.A High-Impact Deeptech Awarded at VivaTechDriven by a team comprising 50% PhDs and co-founded by Pascal Brault (a renowned CNRS scientist in reactive molecular dynamics), MS4ALL is positioned as a key catalyst for environmental innovation. This ambition earned the startup the prestigious Tech for Change label at VivaTech, recognizing its significant positive environmental impact.Based in Orléans, France, the startup’s mission is to make advanced scientific expertise accessible to industries worldwide, with a clear ultimate goal: helping eradicate persistent pollutants from the environment.About MS4ALLFounded in 2023 as a spin-off from the GREMI laboratory (CNRS/University of Orléans), deeptech startup MS4ALL develops cloud-native molecular simulation solutions. Its SaaS platform, MS4Nature, helps water management players better understand pollutants (PFAS), enabling them to anticipate and react quickly, cost-effectively, and with minimal environmental impact.

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