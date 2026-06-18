Luna by Fabrizio Crisa Wins Silver A' Design Award in Lighting Design

Luna

Elica Kitchen Lamp Luna Recognized for Gesture Control, Adaptable Height, and Refined Integration

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Luna, a kitchen appliance lamp designed by Fabrizio Crisa for Elica spa, as a Silver recipient in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious recognitions in the field of design, and it is a highly respected and well-recognized honor within the lighting industry. Selection follows a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. This designation acknowledges Luna as an outstanding example of considered lighting design. The recognition reflects the careful balance of performance and aesthetics that defines the work.The Silver A' Design Award for Lighting Products and Fixtures Design holds relevance for manufacturers, designers, and users seeking lighting solutions that respond to evolving kitchen environments. As integrated cooking systems increasingly remove illumination from traditional hoods, dedicated lighting solutions address a growing practical need. Luna aligns with current trends toward connected, intuitive, and adaptable lighting within domestic spaces. The design demonstrates how careful material selection and smart technology can advance industry standards. For end users, Luna offers calibrated light quality, ease of control, and harmonious integration into varied kitchen settings.Luna provides dimmable light and enveloping ambient illumination through Gesture Control, allowing intensity adjustment with a simple movement. It communicates with Elica systems including NikolaTesla and LHOV and remains compatible with voice assistants and Elica applications. The Balance System enables height adjustment using adaptable cables, ensuring integration into different environments. Available in matte or glossy finishes, the lamp follows a minimalist and essential aesthetic consistent with the Elica product range. Its construction draws on specific production methods, from the cutting and black anodization of steel to glass cutting and careful component assembly.This recognition reinforces the design direction pursued by Elica and may inspire further development of lighting that interprets space and enhances everyday gestures. The Silver A' Design Award serves as encouragement for the design team to continue exploring the intersection of performance, aesthetics, and connected technology. The achievement may inform future projects that prioritize consistency across product families and intuitive user interaction. It supports a continued commitment to refinement and innovation without implying dominance over the broader industry.Team MembersLuna was designed by Fabrizio Crisa, who led the concept, design direction, and development of the lamp in line with the Elica product range.Interested parties may learn more about Luna, view its features, and explore information about its designer at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About Fabrizio CrisaFabrizio Crisa is the Design Center Director at Elica. Born in 1973, he holds a Master's degree in Industrial Design from La Sapienza University of Rome. He joined Elica in 2005 and was soon appointed Design Centre Manager, leading the design team and playing a key role in the product innovation process. Creativity, a sense of aesthetics, and research for innovation are the pillars of his work, and his products have received many design prizes, including the Compasso d'Oro. He is based in Italy.About Elica spaElica spa is an Italian company with over fifty years of history and global presence in kitchen extraction systems. It produces kitchen extraction systems, hobs, ovens, and wine coolers featuring distinctive designs and innovative functions. The company is a global leader in extractor hoods and a European benchmark in the field of electric motors for household appliances and heating boilers. Its operations include six factories located in Italy, Poland, Mexico, and China.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that combine excellence, innovation, and strong functionality within the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. Recipients are evaluated against established criteria including innovation in lighting design, functionality and efficiency, aesthetic appeal, integration with environment, sustainability and energy efficiency, material selection, user-friendly interface, light quality and consistency, durability, and visual comfort. The recognition reflects a careful balance of technical characteristics, artistic skill, and thoughtful creativity. Designs awarded this designation demonstrate notable expertise and contribute to advancing industry standards. The honor acknowledges work that supports improvements in everyday life through considered design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award is a juried competition that welcomes lighting designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands within the lighting and interior design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists, based on pre-established criteria. Organized across all industries since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international competition open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://lighting-design-awards.com

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