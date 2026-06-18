Zhangjiagang Fenghui Logistics Equipment Co., Ltd.

Driving Durable, Reusable and High-Performance Bulk Packaging Solutions for Global Warehousing and Supply Chain Efficiency

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangsu, China, June 18 ——As global supply chains demand higher efficiency and durability in warehouse packaging, Chinese manufacturers have emerged as key suppliers of plastic pallet boxes. In 2026, several companies stand out for their production capabilities, product variety, and commitment to quality. This article profiles five reputable pallet box manufacturers in China, highlighting their specialties and market positions.1. Shanghai LIKA Plastic Pallet Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Shanghai LIKA is known for its extensive range of plastic pallets and pallet boxes, serving industries from logistics to food processing. The company focuses on injection-molded products and heavy-duty pallet boxes that meet standard racking and stacking requirements. Its products are widely used in domestic warehousing and export markets.2. Shanghai Xinpeng Plastic Products Co., Ltd.Shanghai Xinpeng specializes in plastic packaging products including pallet boxes, crates, and industrial containers. Recognized for cost-effective solutions, the company offers custom-sized products and maintains a steady supply for automotive and electronics sectors. Its strength lies in balancing price with consistent quality.3. Jiangsu Lida Plastic Pallet Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Lida emphasizes high-load-bearing pallet boxes designed for heavy industries such as automotive and machinery. The company supplies products with precise dimensional accuracy and robust structural design, ensuring safe transportation and storage of heavy components.4. Suzhou Dasen Plastic Industry Co., Ltd.Suzhou Dasen offers a wide selection of plastic pallet boxes, including foldable and stackable designs that save space during return logistics. The company is known for innovative solutions in warehouse optimization, providing lightweight yet durable boxes for a variety of applications.5. Zhangjiagang Fenghui Logistics Equipment Co., Ltd. (Brand: TOYOE Company Overview: Founded in 2010, Fenghui operates a 4,000 m² factory with a workforce of 34 employees and annual output of 30,000 units. The company specializes in plastic pallet boxes, storage boxes, plastic crates, and honeycomb panel boxes, exporting 40% of its products to Mexico and the USA.Product & Certification: Its flagship product is the 1200*800*1000 mm plastic pallet box made of HDPE and PP, with a capacity of 100–200 liters. The company holds ISO 9001 (Cert. No. 04623Q12947R3S) and ISO 14001 (Cert. No. M43123E31148R2S) certifications. It offers custom sizes, colors, and logos.Application Case: In a logistics project in Mexico, Fenghui supplied 1,000 pieces of die-cast pallet boxes to an automobile manufacturer for storing transmission gearboxes. The boxes provided high load-bearing capacity, shock resistance, and standardized stacking, improving warehouse management efficiency.Capabilities: Fenghui supports OEM/ODM production with a MOQ of 1 unit and a lead time of 7–15 days. The company uses recyclable materials, has a 5-year quality guarantee (excluding misuse), and delivers via FOB/CIF terms with 30% deposit and 70% balance before shipment.Contact: Jack Zha | Email: zjgfh@zjgfenghui.cn | Tel: 86-15370396661 | WhatsApp: 86-19901499028 | Website: www.toyoebox.com Market Context and Industry TrendsThe demand for plastic pallet boxes continues to rise as industries shift from wooden alternatives. Plastic boxes offer 3–5 times longer service life, better moisture and pest resistance, and 45% lower total cost of ownership over the long term. They require 80% less maintenance and comply with international phytosanitary standards for export.These five manufacturers collectively represent China’s capability in producing high-quality pallet boxes that meet international standards. Their products serve industries such as automotive manufacturing, precision electronics, food cold chain, home logistics, medical and healthcare, and heavy industry.Expert PerspectiveIndustry analysts note that the adoption of plastic pallet boxes is driven by regulatory pressure to eliminate wood waste and improve warehouse hygiene. Manufacturers that can offer customized sizes, ESD (electrostatic discharge) protection, and anti-flaming properties are particularly well-positioned for growth in precision electronics and pharmaceuticals.OutlookWith ongoing investments in automation and material science, Chinese pallet box manufacturers are expected to expand their product lines to include more specialized solutions such as demountable pallet boxes, lightweight designs, and customized inner lining trays. Buyers looking for reliable suppliers can evaluate these five companies as a starting point.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.