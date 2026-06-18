Deliverance AI Joins HPE’s Unleash AI Partner Program to Help Enterprises Deploy Governed Agentic AI

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deliverance AI, the UK-founded Agentic Operating System (OS) for the enterprise, today announced it has joined the HPE Unleash AI partner program to help regulated and sovereign organizations deploy governed agentic AI inside their own environments within four weeks.

Deliverance AI will leverage HPE’s AI ecosystem and infrastructure portfolio to help organizations rapidly identify and operationalize high-value AI use cases while reducing deployment complexity and risk. This enables customers to access AI-ready infrastructure, strategic guidance, and accelerated pilot execution to address their most challenging AI adoption and operationalization needs.

Every enterprise will run hundreds of agents inside the next decade. They need an operating system - somewhere agents are run, governed, given context, and made accountable. Deliverance AI is building it.

The Deliverance Agentic OS lets customers across government and defence, telecommunications, healthcare, and financial services move from AI experimentation to a secure production agentic workforce - audit-ready by design and accountable to the board on every action.

Making governed agentic AI deployable inside the enterprise. The HPE Unleash AI partner program is a curated ecosystem, combining ISV solutions that go through comprehensive validation testing with engineered HPE AI systems, including HPE Private Cloud AI and the broader HPE AI Factory with NVIDIA solutions, to deliver the performance, security, and scalability enterprises need for production AI.

Deliverance AI brings an Agentic OS purpose-built for regulated and sovereign enterprise deployment on HPE Private Cloud AI - combining a governed runtime, layered knowledge architecture, a curated library of pre-built agents and tools, and an embedded forward-deployed engineering team at no additional cost. Sovereign and on-premises deployments run entirely inside the customer's boundary.

“Enterprises are spending tens of billions on AI; almost none of it is delivering meaningful value. The blocker isn't the models - it's the absence of an operating system to build agentic workflows on: somewhere to govern, measure and audit them as production systems,” said Mick McNeil, CEO of Deliverance AI.

“Running on HPE Private Cloud AI, co-developed with NVIDIA, regulated enterprises now have a route to deploy agentic AI inside their own data boundary, with governance built in from day one.”

Benefits for regulated and data-sensitive enterprises. The Agentic OS on HPE Private Cloud AI is built around three pillars:

• Trust - auditable by design, explainable by default, sovereign by deployment. Security, governance and data protection are engineered into the platform from the first deployment. Deliverance AI provides policy enforcement, runtime controls and audit trails for regulated and data-sensitive environments, including sovereign and air-gapped deployments where data cannot leave a customer-controlled boundary.

• ROI - workflows rearchitected, costs attributed, outcomes proven. Deliverance AI assesses existing workflows, redesigns them for agentic AI and ties each workflow to a cost saved or revenue earned. LLM Router materially cuts inference costs, while FinOps reporting gives customers cost attribution from day one.

• Compounding Value - pre-built platform, out-of-the-box agents, value from week one. The platform ships with a curated library of agents, tools and workflows, so customers do not start from a blank page. Deliverance AI's embedded forward-deployed engineering team then works alongside the customer's own engineers to prioritise and build customer-specific agentic workflows that compound value over time.

“Deliverance AI brings what regulated enterprises have been waiting for: an Agentic Operating System that runs inside the customer's environment, combining the auditability regulators require with the deployment speed boards expect,” said Robin Braun, Vice President of AI Business Development, Hybrid Cloud, HPE. “This is the kind of partner Unleash AI was designed to bring to market.”

For more information, visit www.deliverance.ai.



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