STAVANGER, Norway — The sound of running shoes crunching against gravel echoed through the forest as Airmen made their way up the hillside.

Some focused on maintaining their pace.

Others kept their eyes on the runner ahead.

The climb was steep, but nobody stopped.

Below them, the city slowly came into view.

Airmen assigned to the 426th Air Base Squadron regularly take to the trails surrounding Jåttå Joint Warfare Centre as part of a mountain run that has become a staple of squadron life.

The run has been a tradition for several years, but leaders recently began timing participants as the Air Force transitioned to its new 2-mile fitness assessment. Overlooking the city, the squadron found a natural training ground just outside its workplace.

"We believed that consistent physical fitness drives performance, morale and unit cohesion," said Lt. Col. Daniel A. Hayes, outgoing commander of the 426th ABS. "Particularly valuable during Norway's long, dark winters."

The route has also sparked friendly competition throughout the squadron.

"The competitiveness brings out the best in all of us because we want to win," said Tech. Sgt. Bryan K. Genobles, 501st Combat Support Wing Financial Analysis Flight superintendent.

According to Hayes, Airmen have consistently improved their 2-mile runs since the squadron began timing them.

"Our mountain runs are intentionally harder than what the standard track will give you," Hayes said. "We developed the motto, 'If you can crush the mountain, you'll ace the test.'"

"It gives some of the newer folks who haven't focused on running quite enough a goal to reach for because they find the person in front of them in an attempt to run them down and effectively better themselves while also bettering the unit," Genobles said.

According to Hayes, the shared challenge has helped new members integrate into the squadron more quickly while strengthening relationships throughout the unit.

The tradition continues after the run ends with Airmen gathering for a doner kebab lunch together, giving them an opportunity to relax, compare times and spend a moment together outside the workplace.

"The Norwegians have a saying: 'There's no bad weather, only bad clothes,'" Hayes said. "By embracing the environment's natural challenges, we prepare Airmen not only to thrive on the Air Force fitness assessment but, more importantly, to build sustainable health and resilience."

For Hayes, who recently completed his final mountain run before relinquishing command, the people he served alongside stand out above all else.

"I will most remember the great camaraderie we had together, both in the office and on the mountain," Hayes said. "That is a special team of people that I feel lucky to have been part of."

As the final runners crossed the finish line and conversations shifted from race times to lunch plans, the trail grew quiet once again. The mountain remained, waiting for the next group of Airmen ready to take on the climb.