The Kub Extractor Hood by Fabrizio Crisa Wins Silver A' Design Award

The Kub

Fabrizio Crisa Receives Silver A' Design Award in Home Appliances Design for The Kub Extractor Hood

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced that The Kub, an extractor hood designed by Fabrizio Crisa , has received the Silver A' Design Award in the Home Appliances Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected recognitions in the field of design, and within the home appliance industry it serves as a well-regarded benchmark for quality and innovation. The selection process involves a rigorous evaluation by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. The recognition of The Kub highlights the careful attention to functionality and aesthetics that distinguishes the work. This achievement positions the design within an esteemed group of internationally acknowledged creations.The recognition of The Kub holds relevance for both the home appliance industry and the people who use these products in daily life. As contemporary kitchens evolve toward flexible, connected, and quieter environments, The Kub responds directly to these emerging needs. The design aligns with industry movements toward customization, acoustic comfort, and smart integration. For users, the extractor hood offers practical benefits including remote control, communication with the cooktop, and a high extraction capacity paired with low noise levels. These qualities demonstrate how thoughtful design can advance established practices while serving everyday utility.The Kub is a distinctive hood available in seven configurations, including wall mounted, island, and suspended formats, with or without a chimney and shelf. Finishes in black, white, and stainless steel allow the product to adapt to diverse spaces, complemented by matching chimneys and wooden shelves. A brushless motor delivers power while maintaining quiet operation, supported by acoustic optimization that enables cooking, working, and conversation without noise interference. Through Connex, the Elica application, and voice assistants, The Kub can be operated remotely and communicates with the hob. These features combine to create a balanced product that integrates harmoniously with the kitchen environment.The Silver A' Design Award recognition may inspire continued exploration within the design direction established by The Kub. The achievement reinforces a commitment to combining aesthetic refinement with functional performance, encouraging further development of customizable and connected appliances. The recognition serves as motivation for ongoing innovation, supporting the pursuit of products that balance technical capability with visual character. This honor reflects values that may shape future projects and contribute to the broader advancement of home appliance design.About A' Design AwardInterested parties may learn more about The Kub and its design at the following address:About Fabrizio CrisaFabrizio Crisa is the Design Center Director at Elica. Born in 1973, he holds a Master's degree in Industrial Design from La Sapienza University of Rome. He joined Elica in 2005 and was soon appointed Design Centre Manager, leading the design team and playing a key role in the innovation process of products. Creativity, a sense of aesthetics, and research for innovation are the pillars of his work, and his products have received many design prizes, including the Compasso d'Oro. Fabrizio Crisa is from Italy.About Elica spaElica is an Italian company with over fifty years of history and a global presence in kitchen extraction systems. The company specializes in the production of kitchen extraction systems, hobs, ovens, and wine coolers featuring distinctive designs and innovative functions. Elica is a global leader in extractor hoods and a European benchmark in the field of electric motors for household appliances and heating boilers. The company operates six factories located in Italy, Poland, Mexico, and China.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Within the Home Appliances Design category, recipients are evaluated against criteria including innovation in functionality, uniqueness of design, user-friendly interface, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic efficiency, energy efficiency, use of sustainable materials, durability, integration with smart technology, space efficiency, ease of maintenance, safety features, value, adaptability to different environments, noise reduction techniques, ease of installation, cultural relevance, inclusive design, and environmental impact reduction. Honored works reflect a strong understanding of both form and function, contributing to the advancement of industry standards. The designation acknowledges technical merit, artistic skill, and thoughtful innovation. Silver A' Design Award recipients are recognized for their meaningful contribution to improving everyday life through good design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Home Appliances Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes participants from across the home appliance industry, including designers, design agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on according to pre-established evaluation criteria by a world-class jury panel composed of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition held across all industries with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following address: https://thepurpledesign.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.