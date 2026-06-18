WinningStrategy.ai Launches AI Business Analyst Platform: Create Editable Consulting-grade Slides, Sheets & Reports

WinningStrategy.ai: AI Business Analyst Platform

The platform enables users to generate analyst-level presentations, spreadsheets, and data analysis from a single prompt, reducing weeks of work to minutes.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WinningStrategy.ai today announced the launch of its AI Business Analyst platform, that creates editable, consulting-grade reports. Accelerate Research, Analysis and Presentations with AI that's trained on real business frameworks, that is boardroom ready.The platform is designed to help consultants, corporate strategy teams, financial analysts, investment professionals, and enterprise users accelerate high-quality business reports. WinningStrategy.ai blends into consultant’s workstream with 3 specialized agents:• AI Presentation Generator – Generate editable, consultant-grade insightful slides with 15-25 elements per slide.• AI Spreadsheet Generator – Generate editable, consultant-grade models using inter-sheet formula linkages• AI Data Analysis Tool – Generate analytics code pipelines in a live Python notebook with auto-fix capabilityThe major differentiators of the platform over its competitors are complete editability of the presentations and spreadsheets, data-dense outputs, formula driven traceability, and the ability to generate 10x more output as the platform provides access to multiple AI models, including open-source models, enabling 3x-10x cost savings while delivering higher accuracy and rigor required for client-facing work.The platform combines multiple leading AI models with specialized business-analysis agents to automate the creation of presentations, financial models, spreadsheets, and analytical reports. Users can transform a single prompt into structured business outputs.In generic AI tools, the output is not editable and often not boardroom ready, the user has to perform costly edits through prompts. WinningStrategy.ai is built with keeping the human-in-the loop on purpose. The platform provides editability in the interface itself, so that the analyst stays in charge, AI just accelerates the work. This matters because the final deliverable should reflect the user’s thinking and brand template, not the AI’s.“As ex-management consultants, we spent hours building boardroom-ready presentations and financial models, chasing citations, and handling endless last-minute fixes.,” said Gaurav Saha, Founder of WinningStrategy.ai. “We tried foundational AI models, but the slides came out as images: not editable, not data-dense enough for client-facing meetings, and too often filled with hallucinated numbers. Real client output goes through costly editing roundtrips. We built WinningStrategy.ai to solve these exact problems.”WinningStrategy.ai serves a broad range of business functions, including strategy, finance, operations, sales, marketing, product management, and corporate development. The company believes AI-native analytical workflows will become a core productivity layer for knowledge workers as organizations seek to increase efficiency without compromising output quality.The launch comes amid growing enterprise demand for AI solutions that move beyond text generation and automate complete business workflows. As organizations continue to evaluate how artificial intelligence can augment professional services and knowledge work, WinningStrategy.ai positions itself as a platform focused on delivering actionable business outputs rather than conversational responses.WinningStrategy.ai is now available globally.About WinningStrategy.aiWinningStrategy.ai is an AI Business Analyst platform that helps organizations create editable, consulting-grade presentations, spreadsheets, and data analysis from a single prompt. The platform combines specialized AI agents, structured reasoning, and multi-model intelligence to automate complex business workflows and accelerate decision-making for consultants, analysts, and enterprise teams.ContactWebsite: https://www.winningstrategy.ai Email: contact@winningstrategy.ai

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