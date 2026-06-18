iQanAI Launches Human-Like Agentic AI Sales Platform That Closes Deals and Books Meetings Across 8 Messaging Channels

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Human-like AI sales agents that engage leads, close deals, and book meetings automatically across 8 channels in 90+ languages, 24/7.

Businesses are losing deals because nobody responded fast enough, followed up consistently enough, or spoke the customer's language. iQanAI does all three, automatically, around the clock.” — Amelle Meneceur

LONDON, GLOUCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global conversational AI market reaches $17.97 billion in 2026 and Gartner forecasts that 40% of enterprise applications will embed AI agents this year, iQanAI is bringing human-like agentic AI sales automation to businesses across North America, Europe, MENA, and Southeast Asia, ahead of its public launch on September 1, 2026.Unlike traditional chatbots that frustrate prospects with robotic responses and rigid scripts, iQanAI deploys AI sales agents that hold genuine, human-like sales conversations. The platform engages leads instantly, qualifies prospects through natural dialogue, handles objections, closes deals, and books meetings directly inside the chat, without any human intervention. Research shows AI chat qualifiers convert at 28 to 40% compared to just 2 to 3% for traditional web forms, and agentic AI delivers up to 67% sales uplift over conventional automation tools.iQanAI operates across the eight channels where today's buyers actually communicate: WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, SMS, iMessage, LINE, and web chat. The platform supports 90+ languages including English, French, Spanish, German, Arabic, Mandarin, and many more, automatically detecting and responding in the customer's own language without any manual configuration. For businesses managing leads across multiple markets and languages simultaneously, this eliminates the fragmentation that kills conversion rates at scale.The platform runs 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, handling hundreds of simultaneous conversations while maintaining the warm, conversational tone of a skilled human salesperson. No scripts. No canned responses. No robotic menus. Leads are engaged in seconds, followed up automatically, and nurtured through the pipeline until the deal is won, regardless of the hour, the day, or the volume of incoming inquiries."Businesses are not losing deals because their product is wrong," said Amelle Meneceur, Founder of iQanAI. "They are losing deals because nobody responded fast enough, followed up consistently enough, or spoke the customer's language. iQanAI does all three, automatically, around the clock, across every channel your customers use. It is not a chatbot. It is a human-like AI sales agent that works harder than any human team, at a fraction of the cost."The platform requires no additional headcount, no CRM overhaul, and no complex technical setup. Businesses in real estate, e-commerce, professional services, and coaching are among the early adopters deploying iQanAI to respond faster, follow up smarter, and close more deals without growing their team.iQanAI is currently accepting Founding Members ahead of its September 1, 2026 public launch. Founding members receive preferred pricing and direct input into the platform roadmap. Applications are open by signing up at iqanai.comAbout iQanAIiQanAI is a human-like AI sales agent platform that engages leads, closes deals, and books meetings automatically across WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, SMS, iMessage, LINE, and web chat, in 90+ languages, 24/7. Built for businesses that want to close more deals without growing their team. Learn more at iqanai.com.

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