FRP Moto Launches Summer Campaign to Encourage Outdoor Family Riding

FRP Moto mini bike is for every rider, coming to join frp mini bike community The FRP Moto GMB100 mini bike for Sales The FRP Moto FX125 — a 125cc four-speed manual-clutch dirt bike for youth, teens, and adults — shown with its included rider gear kit.

As the country watches the beautiful game, FRP Moto's Soccer Summer Sale gets the whole family off the couch and onto bikes built to grow with the rider.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FRP Moto , a California-based gas mini bike and powersports brand, has launched a summer campaign encouraging families to spend more time riding outdoors as much of the country turns its attention to a major international soccer tournament this season.The company says the timing is intentional. With many households expected to spend long stretches of the summer watching matches, FRP Moto is using the moment to highlight backyard and trail riding as a way for families to stay active together between games."Soccer summer is bringing families together in front of the TV — we want them out in the backyard and on the trail, too," said Wei, CEO of FRP Moto. "We build for the whole journey: a kid's first ride, a teenager's first real trail, a parent rediscovering the fun, an adult's custom build. The goal this summer is simple — get everyone out playing together."FRP Moto's lineup is built around a "Grow With The Rider" approach. It runs from the MB40, a 40cc beginner gas mini bike for kids ages six and up, to the 99cc GMB100, the FX-series dirt bikes (FX40, FX125 and FX140), and the GMB100 platform that builders across the country turn into custom Predator 212 machines — one family, one driveway, several riders.For parents weighing a first bike, FRP Moto leads with how the bikes are built, not just how they look. Every FRP Moto gas mini bike rides on a welded steel frame and is designed around safety-minded features: a rear disc brake for predictable stopping, an adjustable governor screw so a parent can limit the speed while a newer rider builds skill, and, on the MB40, an emergency kill switch within reach. The bikes are made for backyards, trails, off-road parks, and private property — not public roads — and the company recommends a properly fitted helmet and adult supervision for young riders.That build is backed by ownership support that families ask about before they buy: U.S.-stocked OEM replacement parts, a published warranty, direct customer support, and a community of more than 32,000 riders and builders, with 800-plus owner reviews averaging 4.8 out of 5 FRP Moto is also offering up to $30 off across its lineup during the summer season. More information is available at frpmoto.com.About FRP MotoFRP Moto makes it easier for younger riders to get started — and to develop their own style as they grow. With safety-minded builds and room to modify, the brand also serves adult riders who grew up on these bikes and the builders who customize them. FRP Moto continues to update its bikes and add new ways to ride.

FRP Moto GMB100P 99cc Off-Road Gas Mini Bike with Suspension & Hydraulic Brakes

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