Maldivian Fishermen by Aishath Naajila Wins Silver A' Design Award

Maldivian Fishermen

Independent Documentary on Traditional Pole and Line Tuna Fishing Honored in Movie, Video and Animation Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Maldivian Fishermen by Aishath Naajila as a Silver winner in the Movie , Video and Animation Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized juried design competitions , organized across all creative industries since 2008. This Silver A' Design Award recognition acknowledges Maldivian Fishermen as an outstanding example of documentary filmmaking that combines cinematography, sound design, and immersive storytelling. The honor positions the work within a body of internationally evaluated achievements in movie design. For the field of documentary cinema, the recognition affirms the value of authentic, field-based visual storytelling.The A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Award carries relevance beyond the individual recipient, signaling meaningful directions to filmmakers, production studios, and audiences alike. Maldivian Fishermen addresses growing interest in sustainable practices and cultural preservation, themes resonant across contemporary documentary work. The film documents traditional single pole and line tuna fishing, a sustainable method long described as the lifeblood of the island nation. By presenting heritage and ecological balance through cinematic realism, the project aligns with industry movements toward purpose-driven, experiential storytelling. Audiences gain an intimate, unfiltered understanding of a practice that supports daily life across the islands.Maldivian Fishermen distinguishes itself through its authenticity, produced within real conditions of isolation at sea during the COVID-19 period. Filmed over eight days in March 2020 aboard a traditional Dhoni, the project captures skilled fishermen working in coordinated rhythm, waking before dawn and at midnight to observe the ocean's food chain in motion. The cinematography was realized on a Sony A7 III with 35mm, 85mm, and 70 to 200mm lenses, complemented by aerial footage from a DJI Phantom 4 and underwater sequences captured on a GoPro during freediving. An unobtrusive approach allowed the fishermen to work naturally, ensuring an unstaged portrayal. The result blends heritage, resilience, and immersive sound design into a coherent narrative.This Silver A' Design Award recognition offers encouragement for future independent documentary projects and supports continued exploration of cultural and environmental subjects. The honor may inspire further work that brings local traditions to a global stage while maintaining authenticity and technical care. For Aishath Naajila, the recognition reinforces a commitment to storytelling rooted in lived experience and to developing skill-based education in photography and videography. The achievement serves as motivation to continue refining a craft that balances visual appeal with honest representation.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning work at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Aishath NaajilaAishath Naajila, known as Naj , is a self-taught multidisciplinary artist, cinematographer, and director from the Maldives, working across photography, videography, and visual storytelling. She began her practice at the age of 16 and developed her approach through independent study and experimentation, focusing on narrative, culture, and lived experience. Her work has included commercial projects with international clients, brands, camera and production equipment partners, and high-end resorts in the Maldives, alongside advertising and editorial assignments. Her visual style is defined by controlled colour grading with a cinematic quality, maintaining natural tones while adding depth and cohesion across aerial, architectural, portrait, and landscape photography.About Two Thousand IslesTwo Thousand Isles is a multidisciplinary visual storytelling project documenting the diverse cultures, landscapes, and communities across the Maldives. Its purpose is to preserve and share the country's heritage, environmental beauty, and human stories through photography, film, and immersive narratives. By highlighting local traditions, daily life, and the intimate relationship between people and their environment, the project aims to inspire cultural appreciation and environmental awareness. The initiative fosters a deeper connection to Maldivian identity through honest and engaging documentation.About Naj StudioNaj is a creative visual storytelling company working across photography, cinematography, and brand campaigns for local and international clients. Notable projects include Two Thousand Isles, which documents island life, culture, and community stories in the Maldives. The studio combines technical proficiency with a narrative-driven approach to produce work for diverse commercial and editorial purposes. Its output reflects a consistent emphasis on authentic representation and cinematic quality.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in both aesthetics and function. Recipients are acknowledged for contributing to industry standards and advancing the practice of design through original work. In the Movie, Video and Animation Design category, entries are evaluated against criteria including originality of concept, innovative use of medium, narrative clarity, visual aesthetics, sound design excellence, cinematography, impactful editing, cultural relevance, social message significance, technical execution, and audience engagement. Designs awarded this designation are regarded as notable works that reflect the expertise and creativity of their makers. The recognition highlights concrete technical and artistic achievements that advance the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Movie, Video and Animation Design Award is an international, juried design competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including brands, filmmakers, design agencies, companies, and manufacturers within the animation and design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated against pre-established criteria by a panel of design professionals, movie industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized across all industries and open to entries from all countries since 2008, now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. The ultimate aim is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit the global community, helping to create a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at https://moviedesignaward.com

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