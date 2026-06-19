Birdfy to Offer Great Deals for Best Buy Tech Fest: Save Up to 31% on Select Smart Birding Devices

Birdfy Feeder Cedar D Birdfy Feeder Rookie Birdfy Feeder Metal V Birdfy Nest Ebony Birdfy Birdbath Jolly V

At Best Buy’s upcoming Tech Fest, Birdfy will drop discounts of up to 31%, offering acclaimed smart birding products starting at $69.99.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer will see an array of sales events specially prepared for consumers to take home the gadgets that have long stayed on their wish list. At Best Buy’s upcoming Tech Fest, Birdfy will drop discounts of up to 31%, offering acclaimed smart birding products starting at $69.99. This sale event will take place between June 22 and June 28.

Casual birders and birding enthusiasts can soon grab the deals and have their hands on the Birdfy devices they have set their eyes on. The sale will feature select birding devices, including those built with portrait video modes for easier social sharing. Birdfy will also offer discounts for several fan-favorite products. With them, every bird lover can embark on a joyful and unforgettable birdwatching journey.

Birdfy Feeder Cedar D: A Solid, Versatile Bird Feeder Crafted From Western Red Cedar and Built to Last

The Birdfy Feeder Cedar D is a solid, versatile device that birders should never miss at Best Buy's Tech Fest this month. During the sale event, bird lovers can grab a 31% discount and bring home this all-in-one gadget for $109.99.

Crafted from western red cedar, the Birdfy Feeder Cedar D boasts exceptional outdoor performance, leveraging the natural strength of premium wood. In addition to the regular seed bin, it features a metal suet ball holder. This safeguards enriched birding experiences through attracting diverse feathered friends with more food choices.

Released last autumn, the gadget comes with a portrait video mode. This feature enables seamless sharing of enchanting birding moments on social media, where vertical videos take center stage. Birders can also replay and revel in every memorable moment of feathered friends in slow motion.

More Budget-Friendly Devices Worth Adding to Every Birder's Backyard

Bird lovers will discover Birdfy's other devices on sale at the Tech Fest. Among them will be the Birdfy Feeder Rookie in blue, offering a 30% discount. Already one of the most budget-friendly choices, this smart feeder will be available for $69.99 at Best Buy's sale event.

The Birdfy Feeder Rookie shares the same camera system as the Birdfy Feeder Cedar D, including a portrait video mode and the capabilities to capture each avian visit in standard videos and slow motion. Ready right out of the box, it unveils a new chapter of backyard birdwatching for birders who always relish fun snapshots of feathered friends.

The Tech Fest will also feature the Birdfy Feeder Metal V, a sleek hanging smart feeder. Birders can grab its AI by Subscription version for $99.99, down 29% from its regular price during the sale. Featuring a stylish V-shaped roof, this smart feeder boasts a metal construction for durable outdoor performance. A metal bird silhouette, crafted based on the brand's logo, decorates its seed bin. This smart feeder comes with a suet cake holder, ensuring it appeals to a wide range of avian visitors.

The Birdfy Birdbath Jolly V, a ground-level smart bird bath, will also be on sale this time. Drawing on natural elements as inspiration, it serves as a smart "puddle" that blends seamlessly into outdoor surroundings. The bird bath features a built-in solar panel, preserving the eco-friendly design concept specific to Birdfy's bird bath lineup. Birders will never miss out on each splashy moment of feather friends drinking and bathing in this solar-powered "puddle."

Fan-Favorite Birding Products Available for $99.99 at Tech Fest

The Tech Fest sale will feature some of Birdfy's fan-favorite models for $99.99 after discount. Among them are two sloped-roof products: The Birdfy Feeder Ebony and the Birdfy Nest Ebony. Crafted from FSC-certified fir wood, each device comes with an adjustable rooftop solar panel, making it a perfect and eco-friendly choice for birders of all levels.

The Birdfy Nest Ebony stands out with an AI feature exclusive to Birdfy's smart birdhouse lineup. Different from bird species identification, this AI feature can automatically identify and capture key nesting behaviors and edit video clips into personalized birding stories.

Birders raved about these products. One Best Buy reviewer brought home the Birdfy Nest Ebony and said, "We love this! Within two days birds moved in and we have been watching them build their nest. Were addicted."

For birders who crave watching hummingbirds in their backyards, they can opt for the Birdfy Hum Feeder Ruby. As a compact product, this hummingbird feeder is tailored for bird lovers who prefer a lightweight sugar water container.

One reviewer said on Best Buy, "Very easy setup. I put it in a spot where I have had a hummingbird feeder for years and the hummingbirds came right away. I am surprised at how clear the videos are. It's super fun to see who's coming to our feeder."

The Birdfy Hum Feeder Ruby allows users to adjust the motion-triggered camera’s sensitivity on the Birdfy app, catering to the personalized needs of bird watchers. It won Silver at the Muse Design Awards 2024.

About Birdfy

Birdfy — a leading innovator in smart birdwatching solutions — has been devoted to creating impactful, cutting-edge smart products to redefine the birdwatching landscape since 2020. Tailored for bird lovers of all levels, it offers a wide range of product lines, including smart bird feeders, bird baths, birdhouses, and other accessories. It endeavors to elevate the fun, joyous and personalized backyard birdwatching experiences through presenting more eco-friendly and sustainable birdwatching innovations.

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