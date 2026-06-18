Spiral of Life by Keiji Ishikawa Wins Gold in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Spiral of Life

Keiji Ishikawa Receives Gold A' Design Award for Spiral of Life, a Kiriko Glass Tableware Collection Rooted in Fibonacci Geometry

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Spiral of Life by Keiji Ishikawa as a Gold winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category. The Gold A' Design Award is one of the highly respected international recognitions within the field of kitchenware design, granted following a rigorous evaluation conducted by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, and academics. Spiral of Life is a double-layered glass tableware collection that interprets the Fibonacci spiral of the sunflower through traditional Japanese Kiriko cut glass technique. This recognition acknowledges the considerable skill and conceptual depth invested in the work.The award holds relevance for the broader kitchenware industry, where the convergence of traditional craft and contemporary design continues to shape consumer expectations. Spiral of Life responds to growing interest in objects that combine heritage techniques with thoughtful, nature-inspired aesthetics. By translating mathematical structure into handcrafted glassware, the collection demonstrates how time-honored methods can address modern demands for individuality and meaning. For users, the result is functional tableware that carries both visual harmony and a sense of natural rhythm. The work also offers fellow practitioners a reference point for integrating biomathematics into applied craft.Spiral of Life distinguishes itself through a hybrid approach that maintains the Fibonacci count with cutting guidelines while permitting manual adjustment of each cut to achieve a smooth, living trajectory. The collection applies carefully researched spiral ratios, using an 8 to 13 pairing for smaller vessels such as sake cups and a 13 to 21 pairing for larger items such as wine and rock glasses, ensuring visual balance across differing diameters and curvatures. For vessels with decorative bases, such as a soba cup, an 8 to 13 spiral is integrated on the bottom to enhance aesthetic coherence. Each double-layered piece is ground and polished by hand. The concept emerged from a collaboration with Ree, a paint dancer who physicalized the Fibonacci sequence through synchronized movement.This recognition may encourage further exploration of the relationship between mathematics, movement, and material at KJ studio. The Gold A' Design Award offers motivation for continued refinement of Kiriko techniques and the development of new works that bridge traditional craft with contemporary concepts. It also affirms a direction that values both reproducibility and organic expression, supporting future projects that pursue this balance.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award, where additional details about the work and its designer are available.About Keiji IshikawaAfter spending five years in Tokyo learning the traditional Japanese glass-cutting technique Kiriko, Keiji Ishikawa moved to Tokushima to establish his studio in 2019. His creations include a wide range of daily items, such as glasses, dishes, and lampshades, all featuring original designs intended to bring a sense of calm and joy to people's lives. More recently, he has developed an interest in glassblowing and produces multilayered glasses that reflect his individual sensitivity and creativity. Keiji Ishikawa is from Japan.About KJ studioKJ is short for Kiriko J'adore, expressing the aspiration that people everywhere come to know and appreciate the beauty of Japanese cut glass, known as Kiriko. KJ studio produces various types of cut glassware, including wine glasses, sake cups, plates, rock glasses, lampshades, and accessories. Each item is created to enrich the daily lives of its users through careful craftsmanship and original design.About the Gold A' Design Award RecognitionThe Gold A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a notable level of innovation and a meaningful impact on their intended audience. Within the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, material quality, durability, user-friendliness, environmental impact, cultural relevance, production feasibility, and design originality. Recognized works are noted for their visionary approach and the skill of their creators, serving as reference points for excellence within the field. The recognition highlights designs that advance the boundaries of art, science, design, and technology while delivering tangible value to their users. It is regarded as a significant achievement that encourages continued innovation among designers and brands.About A' Design AwardThe A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Award is an esteemed kitchenware competition that welcomes a broad range of participants, including kitchenware designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and other entities operating within the kitchenware and interior design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated against pre-established criteria by an international jury panel composed of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition held across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore the jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://kitchenwareawards.com

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