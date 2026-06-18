Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 33.2% CAGR Through 2030

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Market Report 2026_Segments Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Regional Share 2026 Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Drivers & Restraints Market 2026

The Business Research Company's Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware market to surpass $348 billion in 2030. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,579 billion by 2030, the Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware market is estimated to account for nearly 6% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware market in 2030, valued at $133 billion. The market is expected to grow from $29 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%. The exponential growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of immersive gaming ecosystems, rising deployment of AR and VR technologies across manufacturing and industrial applications, increasing investments in metaverse and spatial computing platforms, growing consumer demand for advanced wearable devices, strong semiconductor and electronics manufacturing capabilities, and expanding adoption of mixed reality solutions across China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware market in 2030, valued at $86 billion. The market is expected to grow from $23 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31%. The exponential growth can be attributed to increasing integration of immersive technologies in enterprise training and simulation by Fortune 500 companies, rising investments by major technology companies in next-generation AR glasses and VR headsets, growing adoption of extended reality platforms in healthcare and defense applications, expanding demand for high-performance PC VR and standalone VR gaming hardware, increasing development of AI-powered spatial computing systems, and continuous innovation in waveguide display, eye-tracking, and sensor fusion technologies across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Market In 2030?

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware market is segmented by hardware type into cameras, controllers, display monitors, headphones, processors, sensors, and other hardware types. The sensors market will be the largest segment of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware market segmented by hardware type, accounting for 26% or $91 billion of the total in 2030. The sensors market will be supported by the increasing demand for accurate motion tracking and spatial mapping technologies, rising adoption of gesture recognition and eye-tracking systems, advancements in depth sensing and environmental awareness capabilities, growing integration of AI-enabled sensor fusion platforms, expanding use of immersive hardware in industrial and healthcare environments, and continuous development of compact and energy-efficient sensing components.

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware market is segmented by application into handheld devices, head mounted display, and head up display.

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware market is segmented by industry vertical into aerospace and defense, automotive, education and training, gaming and entertainment, healthcare, and other industry verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware market leading up to 2030 is 33%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase demand for immersive digital experiences, accelerate advancements in hardware technologies, and expand enterprise adoption and digital transformation initiatives across immersive technology ecosystems.

Rising Demand For Immersive Experiences - The rising demand for immersive experiences is expected to become a key growth driver for the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware market by 2030. Increasing consumer interest in immersive digital experiences is accelerating demand for advanced AR and VR hardware solutions across gaming, entertainment, education, and social interaction platforms. As users seek more realistic and interactive virtual environments, manufacturers are investing in high-performance displays, motion tracking systems, and sensory technologies to enhance engagement and user experience. This growing demand is encouraging the adoption of sophisticated headsets, sensors, controllers, and spatial computing devices capable of delivering seamless immersion. Additionally, the expansion of metaverse platforms and immersive content ecosystems is strengthening the need for reliable and responsive hardware technologies. Collectively, these factors support steady market growth by directly linking immersive experience demand with increased hardware adoption. As a result, the rising demand for immersive experiences is anticipated to contribute to 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Advancements In Hardware Technology - The advancements in hardware technology are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware market by 2030. Continuous improvements in processing power, display quality, sensor accuracy, and connectivity technologies strongly support market growth by enabling the development of more efficient and compact AR and VR devices. With rapid technological innovation, manufacturers can deliver lightweight headsets, faster graphics rendering, improved motion sensing, and extended battery performance that enhance overall device functionality. Such advancements are also improving comfort, usability, and real-time responsiveness, which increases consumer and enterprise acceptance of immersive technologies. Higher investments in semiconductor development and edge computing infrastructure further strengthen the production of advanced hardware systems. As a result, the market directly benefits from increased deployment of technologically advanced AR and VR hardware solutions. Consequently, the advancements in hardware technology are projected to contribute to around 1.6% annual growth in the market.

Growing Enterprise Adoption And Digital Transformation - The growing enterprise adoption and digital transformation are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) hardware market by 2030. The increasing integration of AR and VR technologies into enterprise operations is accelerating demand for specialized hardware solutions as organizations focus on improving productivity, training, collaboration, and operational efficiency. The adoption of immersive technologies in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, retail, and defense requires advanced hardware systems capable of supporting complex simulations and real-time data visualization. This growing enterprise demand is encouraging technology providers to expand their hardware capabilities, thereby increasing the need for high-performance processors, sensors, displays, and wearable devices. Furthermore, the rapid pace of digital transformation across industries underscores the importance of immersive computing environments for workforce development and decision-making processes. Consequently, the expansion of enterprise-focused immersive applications directly supports the adoption of AR and VR hardware worldwide. Therefore, the growing enterprise adoption and digital transformation are projected to contribute to approximately 1.6% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Hardware Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the cameras market, the controllers market, the display monitors market, the headphones market, the processors market, the sensors market, and the other hardware types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $265 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for high-performance immersive devices, rapid advancements in sensing and display technologies, growing investments in spatial computing and mixed reality ecosystems, expanding enterprise adoption of AR and VR solutions, and rising integration of AI-powered hardware components across consumer and industrial applications. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing visual realism, improving motion responsiveness, enabling real-time interaction capabilities, and supporting next-generation immersive experiences, fuelling transformative growth within the broader immersive technology and digital interaction industry.

The sensors market is projected to grow by $71 billion, the processors market by $60 billion, the display monitors market by $44 billion, the cameras market by $37 billion, the controllers market by $26 billion, the headphones market by $17 billion, and the other hardware types market by $10 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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