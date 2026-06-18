Jovanović Confers with Japanese Commissioner for GREEN x EXPO 2027

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nevena Jovanović met today with Jun Shimmi, Commissioner of the International Horticultural Exhibition GREEN x EXPO 2027, which will be held in Yokohama from 19 March to 26 September 2027. The meeting was also attended by the Ambassador of Japan to Belgrade, Naohiro Tsutsumi.

Commissioner Shimmi presented the concept of the upcoming International Horticultural Exhibition GREEN x EXPO 2027 and expressed his satisfaction that the Republic of Serbia will have its own pavilion at this prestigious event.

On this occasion, the interlocutors expressed mutual satisfaction with the outstanding success of the Republic of Serbia’s pavilion at last year’s International Expo in Osaka, which attracted more than one million visitors and received three prestigious awards: Best Small Pavilion (as one of the greenest and most visited pavilions), Best Technological Integration, and Best Theme Development in the category of self-built pavilions up to 1,500 square metres in size.

State Secretary Jovanović briefed her counterpart on the preparations for the Specialised Expo 2027, which will be held in Belgrade from 15 May to 15 August 2027, emphasizing that Serbia particularly appreciates Japan’s participation and contribution to the success of this important international event.

The interlocutors jointly assessed that relations between Serbia and Japan are traditionally friendly and at a remarkably high level, and expressed their readiness to continue successful cooperation across all fields. It was particularly noted that, in addition to the important exhibitions to be hosted by the two countries, 2027 will also mark a significant milestone – the 145th anniversary of friendship between Serbia and Japan.