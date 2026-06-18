Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia has taken note of the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro.

Regrettably, this statement confirms the hybrid nature of the actions undertaken by certain circles in Montenegro with regard to Serbia’s political life. Instead of issuing such harsh and, in essence, entirely unprovoked statements, engaging in public accusations, and attempting to silence voices in a manner clearly aimed at exerting undue influence on Serbia’s political affairs, we believe it would be more beneficial for relations between the two neighbouring states to address all issues through institutional dialogue and diplomatic channels. The Republic of Serbia consistently respects the statehood and territorial integrity of Montenegro.

At the same time, we cannot fail to note that, for years, the authorities of Montenegro have not demonstrated the same degree of respect for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia. Consequently, attempts to lecture Serbia on respect for statehood and sovereignty are, to say the least, unconvincing.

Serbia harbours no claims whatsoever towards Montenegro, a country that the vast majority of Serbian citizens respect and hold in high regard, nor does it question its statehood. However, Serbia and its representatives have every right to point out developments that undermine good-neighbourly relations, including the continuous creation of an atmosphere in which Serbia is portrayed as a problem and, increasingly often, as a convenient excuse for domestic political shortcomings.

Rather than seeking to disparage or silence others, it would be more constructive to jointly focus on issues that are of genuine interest to the citizens of both countries: economic cooperation, infrastructure connectivity, the free movement of people, and the strengthening of mutual trust. Serbia will continue, as it has done thus far, to pursue a responsible and serious policy towards Montenegro, while expecting the same principles of consideration and respect to be applied towards the Republic of Serbia.