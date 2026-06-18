Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 6.3% CAGR Through 2030

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Report 2026_Segments Industrial Refrigeration Systems Regional Share 2026 Industrial Refrigeration Systems Drivers & Restraints Market 2026

The Business Research Company's Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Industrial Refrigeration Systems market to surpass $34 billion in 2030. In comparison, the HVAC And Commercial And Industrial Refrigeration Equipment market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $548 billion by 2030, with Industrial Refrigeration Systems to represent around 6% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,280 billion by 2030, the Industrial Refrigeration Systems market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the industrial refrigeration systems market in 2030, valued at $10.6 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of cold storage infrastructure, increasing demand for processed and frozen food distribution, growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology cold chain requirements, rising investments in large-scale food processing facilities, expansion of organized retail and modern supply chain networks, and increasing adoption of energy-efficient and low-emission refrigeration technologies across key economies such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the industrial refrigeration systems market in 2030, valued at $8.7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6.9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to rising demand for temperature-controlled storage from major food processing and distribution companies, increasing expansion of large-scale supermarket and warehouse refrigeration systems, growing investments in pharmaceutical cold storage facilities driven by vaccine and biologic drug distribution, modernization of aging industrial cooling infrastructure under EPA refrigerant transition regulations, adoption of high-efficiency and low-global-warming-potential refrigerant systems, and continuous expansion of third-party logistics hubs and distribution centers across the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9464&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

What Will Be Largest Segment In The Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market In 2030?

The industrial refrigeration systems market is segmented by component into compressors, rotary screw compressors, centrifugal compressors, reciprocating compressors, evaporators, controls, and condensers. The compressors market will be the largest segment of the industrial refrigeration systems market segmented by component, accounting for 29% or $10 billion of the total in 2030. The compressors market will be supported by the increasing demand for high-capacity cooling systems in food processing and storage facilities, rising deployment of energy-efficient compressor technologies, expansion of large-scale industrial cold chain infrastructure, growing adoption of automation-enabled refrigeration control systems, continuous upgrades in industrial manufacturing and processing plants, and increasing focus on reducing operational energy consumption and improving system reliability across commercial and industrial applications.

The industrial refrigeration systems market is segmented by refrigerant into ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

The industrial refrigeration systems market is segmented by application into refrigerated warehouse, refrigerated transportation, beverage processing, and dairy and ice cream processing.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the industrial refrigeration systems market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global industrial refrigeration systems market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate pharmaceutical cold chain demands, increase global consumption of processed food, and strengthen demand for natural refrigerant-based refrigeration equipment across industrial cooling infrastructure.

Growth Of Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Demands - The growth of pharmaceutical cold chain demands is expected to become a key growth driver for the industrial refrigeration systems market by 2030. The rising need for temperature-controlled storage and transportation of pharmaceuticals, especially vaccines, biologics, and specialty drugs, is a major factor driving the industrial refrigeration system market. These products require strict and consistent temperature conditions to maintain efficacy and safety throughout the supply chain. As global healthcare access expands and pharmaceutical production increases, investments in reliable cold chain infrastructure are also growing. This, in turn, boosts demand for advanced and energy-efficient industrial refrigeration systems across storage facilities and logistics networks. As a result, the growth of pharmaceutical cold chain demands is anticipated to contribute to 2.6% annual growth in the market.

Rising Global Consumption Of Processed Food - The rising global consumption of processed food is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the industrial refrigeration systems market by 2030. Rising global consumption of processed food is a major driver for the industrial refrigeration system market, as these products require controlled temperature environments to maintain quality, safety, and shelf life. Increasing urbanization, busy lifestyles, and higher disposable incomes are encouraging demand for ready-to-eat and packaged foods. This, in turn, expands the need for cold storage, refrigerated transportation, and food processing facilities. Industrial refrigeration systems play a crucial role in preserving freshness and preventing spoilage across the supply chain. As food demand continues to grow worldwide, investments in advanced refrigeration infrastructure are also increasing. Consequently, the rising global consumption of processed food is projected to contribute to around 2.4% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Natural Refrigerant Based Equipment - The rising demand for natural refrigerant based equipment is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the industrial refrigeration systems market by 2030. The increasing shift toward natural refrigerants such as ammonia, carbon dioxide, and hydrocarbons is acting as a key driver for the industrial refrigeration system market. These alternatives are gaining traction due to their low environmental impact and compliance with global sustainability regulations. Industries are adopting such systems to reduce carbon emissions while improving energy efficiency and long-term operational performance. This transition is encouraging technological advancements and equipment upgrades, thereby accelerating overall market growth. Therefore, the rising demand for natural refrigerant based equipment is projected to contribute to approximately 2.1% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-refrigeration-systems-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the compressors market, the rotary screw compressors market, the centrifugal compressors market, the reciprocating compressors market, the evaporators market, the controls market, and the condensers market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $8 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing deployment of next-generation cooling architectures in large-scale logistics and warehousing ecosystems, rising adoption of smart sensor-based refrigeration monitoring systems, expansion of high-capacity cold storage facilities for perishable goods distribution, growing integration of predictive maintenance and remote diagnostics technologies, increasing investments in energy-optimized thermal management solutions, and rising modernization of industrial cooling networks across manufacturing and processing sectors. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving thermal efficiency, enhancing operational reliability, and supporting scalable temperature-controlled infrastructure, fuelling transformative growth within the broader industrial cooling and temperature control industry.

The compressors market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the rotary screw compressors market by $1 billion, the centrifugal compressors market by $1 billion, the reciprocating compressors market by $1 billion, the evaporators market by $1 billion, the controls market by $1 billion, and the condensers market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.