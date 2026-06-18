iVerify and Bit4Law Partner To Spur Mobile EDR Adoption in Italy

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BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND & NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iVerify, the leader in advanced mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, today announced a partnership with Italian digital forensics and data protection firm Bit4Law to evangelize mobile EDR adoption in the country.Several high-profile, mobile-based attacks on Italian businesses and executives in 2025 underscored the risk of treating mobile security as an afterthought. Years of investment in cloud, network and computer security have left mobile as the least protected endpoint. Despite having access to sensitive business data and applications and sitting as the nexus for authentication, adoption of comprehensive mobile security solutions has lagged. As mobile use continues to expand in business environments so will the incentives for bad actors to target them."Modern mobile attacks are designed to evade legacy mobile threat defense tools, which are essentially a mashup of antivirus and network monitoring technologies retrofitted for phones — neither of which is suited to defend against today's mobile threat landscape," said Rocky Cole, co-founder and COO of iVerify. "Antivirus looks for known malware signatures while network monitoring watches for suspicious traffic, but sophisticated threat actors operate through trusted system services, legitimate applications, and zero-day exploits that leave no obvious signature and generate limited anomalous network activity. iVerify Enterprise was built around this new reality, monitoring for the subtle behavioral artifacts modern attacks actually leave behind. The world-class digital forensics team at Bit4Law are attuned to these changes, making them an ideal partner to bring next-generation mobile EDR to Italy."“Mobile devices weren't designed to give enterprises deep forensic visibility by default, leaving organizations with limited insight into exactly the areas where sophisticated mobile attacks are most likely to occur,” said Lorenzo Dina, senior digital forensics manager at Bit4Law. “We know the tactics that threat actors are using to evade traditional security models because these compromised devices end up in the hands of our researchers. iVerify has the only scalable solution able to detect and correlate the signals that modern attacks leave behind on both iOS and Android devices, making them the best partner to protect our customer base.”To learn more about how iVerify can protect your mobile fleet, book a demo at www.iverify.com/request-demo About iVerifyiVerify is a pioneer in mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, providing advanced protection against the real threats mobile devices face. The company's comprehensive security platform safeguards organizations from fileless malware, smishing, malicious applications, ransomware operations, and breaches resulting from credential theft. iVerify's solutions span from consumer to enterprise and government sectors, offering both privacy-focused BYOD protection and enterprise-grade security capabilities to ensure every device in the workplace is secure.For more information, please visit: www.iverify.com About Bit4LawBIT4LAW serves private individuals and judicial authorities, offering services for civil, criminal, and out-of-court matters. In addition to providing technical consultancy in digital forensics, BIT4LAW handles audits, GDPR compliance, and external Data Protection Officer (DPO) services. BIT4LAW’s team comprises technical experts with the legal knowledge required to understand procedural dynamics and interact with legal professionals, as well as legal experts with technical skills. Learn more at https://www.bit4law.com/en/

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