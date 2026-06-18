Chuehfeng Hami Melon Wine by Yisong Hu Wins Gold A' Design Award in Packaging

Chuehfeng Hami Melon Wine

Innovative Liquor Packaging Honoring Silk Road Heritage Recognized by A' Packaging Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Chuehfeng Hami Melon Wine, designed by Yisong Hu , as a Gold winner in the Packaging Design category. The A' Packaging Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of packaging design, drawing entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands across the globe. This Gold A' Design Award recognizes Chuehfeng Hami Melon Wine for its thoughtful integration of cultural storytelling, sustainability, and functional innovation. The distinction acknowledges the considerable skill and vision applied to transforming a regional specialty into a culturally resonant product. Such recognition holds meaningful weight within both the packaging and broader design communities.The recognition of Chuehfeng Hami Melon Wine carries relevance beyond its creator, reflecting current movements within the packaging industry toward eco-friendly materials and interactive, technology-enabled experiences. As consumers and brands alike seek packaging that communicates heritage while reducing environmental impact, this design demonstrates how regional products can gain added value through considered design. The work aligns with industry practices that prioritize sustainability, user convenience, and clear product information. By embedding smart labeling, the design offers practical benefits for transparency and traceability. These qualities serve users, manufacturers, and stakeholders seeking both authenticity and modern functionality.Chuehfeng Hami Melon Wine reimagines a local specialty from Hami City in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as a Frontier Wine symbolizing Silk Road culture. The packaging features a distinctive opening mechanism crafted from eco-friendly materials, alongside an innovative bottle cap that doubles as an incense holder. Embedded RFID smart tags allow users to scan with a phone or device to access a dedicated product page containing details such as product identification, price, manufacturer, and origin. Through this connection, users explore Silk Road history, the cultural meaning of the design, and the story behind the product. This blending of digital interaction with tangible craftsmanship distinguishes the work through its multifunctional approach.This Gold A' Design Award may serve as encouragement for future projects that merge cultural narrative with technological innovation and sustainable practice. The recognition highlights opportunities for regional products to reach wider audiences through considered packaging design. It reinforces a direction in which heritage, environmental responsibility, and user engagement coexist within a single cohesive system. For the design team, the honor stands as motivation to continue exploring meaningful and responsible design solutions.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Yisong HuHu Yisong is a brand identity and packaging designer based in Shijiazhuang, China. He leads X.Brand Design Lab and serves as creative director of Shijiazhuang Xianxing Brand Design. With two decades of practice, he develops visual systems that balance cultural storytelling with functional clarity, and his work has received recognition from more than sixty international design competitions across Europe, Asia, and North America. Beyond commercial projects, he mentors emerging designers and shares case studies, with a particular interest in how brand systems can help small and medium-sized enterprises communicate their heritage and values to broader audiences without unnecessary complexity.About Shijiazhuang Xianxing Brand Design Co., Ltd.Shijiazhuang Xianxing Brand Design Co., Ltd. has specialized in corporate identity planning and brand design for twenty years. Its design works have received more than fifty professional awards both domestically and internationally, and the company has provided brand design services to nearly five hundred clients worldwide, covering areas such as corporate identity, visual identity, and brand strategy. Shijiazhuang Xianxing Brand Design is committed to delivering systematic and professional brand design solutions, supporting the development of corporate image and enhancing brand value.About the Gold A' Design Award RecognitionThe Gold A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and a notable impact on their intended audience. Within the Packaging Design category, evaluation considers criteria including innovation in packaging, sustainability and eco-friendliness, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and cultural relevance. Recognized designs are noted for advancing standards in art, science, design, and technology while delivering practical value. Such works are regarded as benchmarks that encourage further innovation and inform future practice. The designation reflects rigorous assessment of technical, artistic, and creative qualities.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is an esteemed international competition that welcomes packaging designers, design agencies, manufacturers, and brands from the packaging and design industries. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer review process by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, who assess each submission against pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to enhance the world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its eighteenth year, the A' Design Award is open to entries from all countries and across all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://goldenpackagingawards.com

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