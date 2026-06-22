Football, Culture and Civilizational Dialogue Unite as BIFA Announces Inaugural China Culture & Art Festival

Group photo: Delegation led by Salim, Chairman of BRICS International Football Alliance (BIFA), Professor Yu Hanyu and representatives of China Foundation for Culture and Arts

BIFA aims to build comprehensive new initiative to unite sports, culture & artistic exchange to strengthen cooperation among BRICS nations & Global South.

BEIJING, CHINA, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salim Humaid Saif Almazaini, Founding Chairman of the BRICS International Football Alliance (BIFA), and Wang Min, President of BIFA China Region, led a delegation to visit the China Arts Festival Foundation in Beijing. The two sides held in-depth exchanges and reached an important cooperation consensus: the inaugural BIFA China Culture & Art Festival will officially take place in Longmu Bay, Hainan.

Founded officially at the BRICS+ Forum on New Economy and Laws held in Moscow in 2024, BIFA has received strong support from Larisa Zelentsova, Chair of the International Union for BRICS Strategic Projects of Russia, and the UAE Ministry of Sports. Following the spirit of the Memorandum of Understanding on Sports and Sports Culture Cooperation among BRICS Countries, BIFA takes football as a bond to promote in-depth integration and coordinated development of BRICS members and BRICS+ partners in sports, healthcare, cultural tourism, science and technology. Its core mission is to leverage sports to boost cultural and people-to-people cooperation among nations of the Global South and other international partners, empower youth development and advocate sustainable development..

The special exchange forum kicked off on the afternoon of June 10. Participants conducted in-depth discussions on key topics including cultural and artistic communication, international sports and cultural cooperation, organization of featured events and people-to-people exchanges between China and foreign countries. A number of cooperation agreements were reached, laying a solid foundation for the follow-up implementation of a series of international sports and cultural activities.

Renowned Chinese artist Yu Hanyu extended a warm welcome to the visiting BIFA delegation at the start of the event. He introduced leaders and guests from both sides one by one, creating a friendly atmosphere and kicking off the forum.

Wang Jing, representative of the China Arts Festival Foundation, delivered a welcome speech. Against the backdrop of global sports and cultural exchanges, she elaborated on the unique value of sports and culture as a universal international language. She affirmed the solid foundation and broad prospects of BRICS countries in sports and cultural cooperation as well as mutual learning between civilizations. She also spoke highly of BIFA’s achievements in conducting cross-border cultural exchanges with sports as the carrier over the years. She expressed the hope that the two sides would further deepen long-term cooperation, and tell wonderful BRICS stories and showcase the charm of diverse civilizations through integrated sports and cultural development.

Salim stated in a speech: “We believe football can serve as a bridge linking civilizations, and culture can act as a bond to advance mutual understanding. Through sports interactions, cultural exchanges and youth communication, BIFA+ seeks to forge closer connections among BRICS countries, nations of the Global South and all international partners, so as to jointly build a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous future.”

Wang Min, President of BIFA China Region, then gave a full introduction to the inaugural BIFA China Culture & Art Festival. She detailed its founding vision, positioning, overall framework, international layout and core values, as well as key sections including events and performances, cultural exchanges, youth interaction and civilizational dialogue. Rooted in the concept of "Sports connect civilizations, culture empowers the future", the festival takes football and sports as a bridge and culture and art as a carrier. It pools resources of BRICS and BRICS+ countries to build a regular, international and branded platform for people-to-people exchanges between China and foreign countries, facilitate the international development of sports and culture across BRICS nations and promote global civilizational dialogue.

At the end of the forum, Mei Liang, representative of the China Arts Festival Foundation, presented the development plan and prospects for Eagle Token, a digital art asset project themed Ink Universe & Digital Symbiosis created by Professor Yu Hanyu.

The inaugural BIFA China Culture & Art Festival marks a new starting point of BIFA+’s international cultural exchange system. BIFA will successively launch the Cup of Civilizations, international youth programs, civilizational forums, international art exhibitions and various sports and cultural events. It will build a comprehensive international cooperation platform integrating sports, culture, art, science and technology as well as youth development, and contribute to exchanges between world civilizations and common development of all nations.

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