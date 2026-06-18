Demi to Showcase Custom Food contact grade Absorbent Pads at Worldwide Fresh Packaging Exhibition

ZHUHAI, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demi Co., Ltd. will demonstrate the latest developments in specialized packaging solutions during the upcoming Worldwide Fresh Packaging Exhibition. This international event serves as a platform for industry professionals to explore advancements in food preservation and transport efficiency. Among the highlighted innovations, Demi will present its versatile range of Custom Absorbent Pads , designed to meet the rigorous demands of the global fresh produce and protein supply chains. By integrating two decades of research in super absorbent polymers (SAP) with modern manufacturing techniques, the organization continues to provide functional tools that address the evolving challenges of maintaining product integrity from farm to table.The presence of Demi at this exhibition underscores a commitment to technical precision and international collaboration. With operations spanning over 20 years, the firm has established a robust infrastructure consisting of more than 80 production lines and a workforce of 200 dedicated professionals. This scale of operation supports a distribution network reaching over 100 countries across Europe, Asia, North and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East. Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to examine how these high-tech absorbent solutions contribute to shelf-life extension and waste reduction in diverse climate conditions.Technical Evolution of Super Absorbent PolymersThe core of effective moisture management lies in the sophisticated application of super absorbent polymers. Since its founding in 2003, Demi Co., Ltd. has focused on the research and development of SAP technologies that offer high retention under pressure and rapid absorption rates. These polymers are engineered to lock away excess fluids, preventing the growth of microorganisms and maintaining the aesthetic appeal of packaged goods.In the context of the Worldwide Fresh Packaging Exhibition, the focus remains on how these polymers are integrated into practical packaging formats. The transition from raw material to a finished food contact grade absorbent mat for fresh produce involves complex layering and ultrasonic sealing processes. These methods ensure that the absorbent core remains intact even when fully saturated, providing a reliable barrier that protects both the product and the primary packaging.Customization for Global Supply ChainsModern food logistics require a tailored approach to packaging. Standardized solutions often fall short when dealing with varying humidity levels, transportation durations, and specific biological characteristics of different food items. The ability to provide customized dimensions, absorption capacities, and material compositions allows for a more surgical approach to food safety.Customization efforts extend to the physical properties of the pads, such as thickness and surface texture. For instance, delicate fruits require a softer interface to prevent bruising, while heavy protein cuts necessitate higher structural integrity and fluid capacity. By adjusting the SAP ratio and the non-woven fabric density, manufacturers can produce a food contact grade absorbent mat for fresh produce that aligns perfectly with the specific respiration rates and moisture release profiles of the target items.Compliance and Safety StandardsIn the highly regulated food industry, adherence to safety certifications is a fundamental requirement. Demi maintains a portfolio of patents and quality system certifications that validate the safety and performance of its products. The shift toward more descriptive and accurate labeling is evident in the industry-wide move to categorize these items correctly. Specifically, the use of the term food contact grade absorbent mat for fresh produce highlights the rigorous testing these materials undergo to ensure they do not migrate harmful substances into the food supply.These safety standards are consistent across the firm's global markets. Whether supplying retailers in North America or distributors in the Middle East, the emphasis remains on transparency and factual performance data. The exhibition will provide a venue for technical discussions regarding the chemical stability of SAP and the compliance of outer layers with international food safety regulations.Enhancing Retail Presentation and SustainabilityBeyond functional protection, moisture management plays a critical role in consumer perception. Excess fluid in a tray can lead to discoloration and off-odors, which often result in premature disposal of perfectly viable food. By utilizing an effective food contact grade absorbent mat for fresh produce, retailers can maintain a dry, clean appearance that inspires consumer confidence.Sustainability is another recurring theme within the fresh packaging sector. Efficient absorption directly correlates to reduced food waste, which is a significant contributor to the environmental footprint of the global food system. By extending the period during which produce remains marketable, these absorbent solutions help optimize inventory management and reduce the frequency of restocking cycles. The high-tech manufacturing processes utilized by Demi aim to maximize the efficiency of raw materials, ensuring that each pad delivers maximum performance with minimal material volume.Industrial Infrastructure and Global ReachThe capability to support high-volume international demand is rooted in Demi’s expansive manufacturing base. The 80 production lines currently in operation allow for rapid scaling and consistent quality control. This industrial capacity is essential for maintaining a steady supply to the various regions served, including the complex markets of Europe and South America.The team's expertise in marketing and production is complemented by a professional approach to high-tech development. As a private enterprise dedicated to the absorbent polymer sector, the focus remains on long-term stability and continuous improvement. The Worldwide Fresh Packaging Exhibition serves as a bridge between these manufacturing capabilities and the practical needs of global food exporters who require reliable components to secure their products during long-distance transit.Advancements in Freshness PreservationThe integration of moisture-absorbing components into active packaging is a significant trend in the industry. These components work silently to regulate the micro-environment within a sealed container. A food contact grade absorbent mat for fresh produce acts as a reservoir, absorbing the "purge" or natural juices that leak from produce over time. This process is vital for preventing the "soaking effect," where produce sits in its own moisture, leading to rapid decay.Technical sessions at the exhibition are expected to cover the interaction between temperature fluctuations and absorption efficiency. High-performance pads must maintain their functionality even when moved from cold storage to ambient retail temperatures. The research conducted by Demi over the past two decades has led to the development of materials that remain stable under these varying conditions, ensuring that the food contact grade absorbent mat for fresh produce continues to perform its primary function throughout the entire cold chain.Strategic Partnerships and Future OutlookEngagement with international exhibitions allows for the exchange of ideas that drive future product iterations. By understanding the specific challenges faced by logistics providers and food processors, manufacturers can refine their designs to provide even greater value. The feedback gathered from the diverse markets Demi serves—ranging from the high-density urban centers of Asia to the expansive agricultural regions of Oceania—informs the next generation of SAP-related products.As the industry moves toward more intelligent and responsive packaging, the role of specialized absorbent materials will only grow. The focus will likely shift toward thinner, more efficient profiles that offer the same or better performance than current standards. This evolution requires a deep understanding of polymer science and a commitment to rigorous testing, both of which are central to the operations at Demi.The upcoming presentation at the Worldwide Fresh Packaging Exhibition will provide a comprehensive look at how technical expertise and manufacturing scale combine to support the global food industry. Through the provision of reliable tools like the food contact grade absorbent mat for fresh produce, the organization helps ensure that food reaches consumers in the best possible condition, supporting both economic efficiency and food safety.The development of sophisticated moisture management systems represents a vital intersection of chemistry, engineering, and logistics. By focusing on factual performance and objective safety standards, Demi continues to contribute to the stability of international food commerce. Those interested in the technical specifications and the full range of available solutions are encouraged to review the organizational capabilities and product details at https://demi.com.cn/

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