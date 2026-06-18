BCI A-Troop East / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A5003200
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East - Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/11/2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover Road, Barton
VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault).
ACCUSED: Malik Daley
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the course of an unrelated ongoing investigation, it was revealed Malik Daley, 39, of Barton, had inappropriate conduct with an adult female sometime between the months of March and April of 2026 at a residence on Glover Road in Barton. Daley was subsequently issued a citation through his attorney on 06/11/2026 for the offense of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 / 0830 hours
COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: No
MUG SHOT: Included
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