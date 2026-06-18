BCI A-Troop East / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5003200

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A East - Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/11/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Glover Road, Barton

VIOLATION: Lewd & Lascivious Conduct

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault).

ACCUSED: Malik Daley

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: During the course of an unrelated ongoing investigation, it was revealed Malik Daley, 39, of Barton, had inappropriate conduct with an adult female sometime between the months of March and April of 2026 at a residence on Glover Road in Barton. Daley was subsequently issued a citation through his attorney on 06/11/2026 for the offense of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/28/2026 / 0830 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: No

MUG SHOT: Included