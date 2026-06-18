New Haven / Sex Offender's Responsibility to Report

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B5002398

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Erin Hodges

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: October 2025 through May 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quaker St., Lincoln

VIOLATION: Sex Offender’s Responsibility to Report (13VSA5407)

ACCUSED: Joseph Berg

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In June 2026, Vermont State Police at the New Haven Barracks received notification from the Vermont Sex Offender Registry (VT SOR) that Joseph Berg had a non-compliance status with them. During the investigation, it was determined that Berg lived at a residence in Chittenden County (VT) for a few months at approximately the end of 2025 through the spring of 2026 and maintained employment in Chittenden Couty (VT) around that same time. Berg failed to report a change of residence and employment status, as well as return his annual compliance documentation for 2026 to the VT Sex Offender Registry within the required timeframes. Berg was subsequently issued a citation through the Department of Corrections on June 16, 2026, for the offense of Sex Offender’s Responsibility to Report.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/29/2026 / 1230 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: No

MUG SHOT: N/A