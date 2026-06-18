Shaftsbury Barracks/Lewd and Lascivious conduct and Furnishing Alcohol to a minor

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3002578

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det Sgt Lauren Ronan

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: Over multiple dates in 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dorset, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious conduct, prohibited conduct, enabling and furnishing alcohol to a minor

ACCUSED: Malcomb Clough

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winhall, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police arrested Malcolm Clough, 51, of Dorset, Vermont, on June 17, 2026, following an investigation into allegations of lewd and lascivious conduct involving a 16-year-old victim.

The investigation began on May 20, 2026, when the Vermont State Police became aware of the allegations. During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that multiple incidents allegedly occurred on several dates in 2026.

As a result of the investigation, Clough was charged with:

-Two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

-Prohibited Conduct

-Enabling/Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor.

Clough was released with several conditions, including a 24-hour curfew at his residence.

Clough is scheduled to appear before the Bennington County Criminal Division on June 18, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. to answer to the charges.

The Vermont State Police investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Lauren Ronan of the Vermont State Police at 802-442-5421. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the Vermont State Police Tip Submission Page online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. or by texting the keyword “VTIPS” to 274637 (CRIMES).

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: June 18th 2026, 12:30 pm

COURT: Bennington County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.