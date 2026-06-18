Foshan Gaoming Shiyi Sanitary Ware Technology Co., Ltd

A Third-Party Overview of Leading Hot Tub Manufacturers Delivering Advanced Hydrotherapy, Smart Comfort, and Outdoor Wellness Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOSHAN, China – June 18, 2026 – The Chinese hot tub manufacturing sector continues to gain global traction as buyers seek reliable suppliers for premium outdoor hydrotherapy equipment. Among the dozens of producers operating in the Guangdong cluster, five manufacturers have established reputations for consistent quality, export capability, and innovation. This report examines the competitive landscape and highlights the positioning of Victoria Star Spa (a brand of Foshan Gaoming Shiyi Sanitary Ware Technology Co., Ltd.), alongside four other well-known producers.Industry ContextThe global market for luxury hot tubs, outdoor spas, and swim spas is expanding rapidly, driven by rising demand in hospitality, residential wellness, and sports recovery sectors. Buyers from Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia are increasingly sourcing from Chinese manufacturers that combine large-scale production with international certifications. The five companies discussed here represent a cross-section of the industry’s capabilities in terms of scale, product range, and market reach.Foshan Gaoming Shiyi Sanitary Ware Technology Co., Ltd. (Victoria Star )Founded in 2024, Victoria Star Spa operates a 50,000 m² manufacturing facility in Gaoming, Foshan. The company produces approximately 7,000 units annually, supported by 250 employees and a dedicated R&D team of 35 engineers. Its core product line includes luxury outdoor hydrotherapy spas (models VS-301C, VS-604L, VS-SP2100, VS-CP3500), swim spas (VS-GT1202, VS-M1202, VS-3816), saunas, and ice recovery tubs.The flagship hot tub series, identified as model VS-4503, is a luxury outdoor spa designed for the hospitality and wellness industries. It features plug-and-play installation, hydrotherapy massage jets powered by LX pumps, multi-layer thermal insulation, and an integrated heating system. Dimensions range from 1.8 m to 3.8 m. Construction materials include USA imported Aristech Acrylic or Chinese acrylic sheets, with control systems from Balboa or Gecko. Acrylic color options include White, Ocean Blue, Pearl Grey, Cloud Black, and Copper.The company holds ETL certification (certificate number 5036225) issued by Intertek, covering both US and Canadian markets for electric spas, hot tubs, and swim spas. Export markets account for 70% of output, with primary destinations including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Australia, and markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Products comply with CE, SAA, and ETL standards.Victoria Star emphasizes custom manufacturing for commercial buyers, offering OEM/ODM services with an MOQ of 1 set. Lead times range from 35 to 70 days, and quality control includes 100% pre-shipment water testing and electrical safety testing. The company provides a 2-year warranty for spa shells and electrical components, along with remote technical support and spare parts supply.Contact: Jerry, Email: jerry@victoriastarspa.com, Tel: +86 13925955886, WhatsApp: +86 13925955886. Address: NO. 568, YANGXI ROAD, YANGHE TOWN, GAOMING, FOSHAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA. Website: www.victoriastarspa.com Foshan Joyee Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.Headquartered in the Nanhai district of Foshan, Joyee is a long-established manufacturer of acrylic hot tubs and swim spas. The company has built a reputation for competitive pricing and a broad product portfolio that targets mid-market residential and commercial projects in Europe and Southeast Asia. Joyee operates a factory of approximately 30,000 m² and has CE certification for its product lines.Guangzhou Jianzhijie Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.Based in Guangzhou’s Panyu district, Jianzhijie specializes in high-end outdoor spas and hydrotherapy tubs, focusing on the custom hotel and resort market. The company is known for its strong design team and ability to produce oversized spas and swim spas up to 12 meters. Its products are distributed in North America and the Middle East, and hold SAA certification for the Australian market.Foshan Gaoming Yuehua Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd.Located in Gaoming, Yuehua has been producing acrylic hot tubs for more than a decade and has built a solid dealer network in Europe and Latin America. The company differentiates itself through energy-efficient models that incorporate upgraded insulation and heat pump integration. Yuehua’s factory covers approximately 20,000 m² and runs three assembly lines.Foshan Sunrans Sanitary Co., Ltd.Sunrans, situated in the Shunde area, is a mid-sized manufacturer that supplies portable and inground hot tubs primarily to the North American market. The company holds ETL certification and focuses on plug-and-play models with compact footprints suitable for backyards and gardens. Sunrans offers customized skirt colors and LED lighting configurations.Market DifferentiationAmong the five, Victoria Star Spa stands out for its production scale (7,000 units/year, 50,000 m² facility), dedicated R&D capacity, and comprehensive certification portfolio. The company’s ability to deliver custom lengths up to 16 meters for swim spas and 3.8 m for hot tubs allows it to serve both luxury residential and large-scale commercial projects. Its use of USA imported Aristech Acrylic and choice of Balboa or Gecko control systems positions it in the premium segment.“We believe wellness should be accessible, inspiring, and built to last,” said a company spokesperson. “Our focus is on delivering products that combine performance, durability, and exceptional user experience.”Analyst PerspectiveIndustry observers note that Chinese hot tub manufacturers are increasingly competing on quality and certification rather than price alone. Buyers are more frequently demanding ETL, CE, and SAA marks to ensure compliance with regional safety standards. “The days of sourcing purely on cost are fading; now importers want verified suppliers with factory-scale production and after-sales support,” said an analyst at a Guangzhou-based trade consultancy specializing in wellness equipment.OutlookAs the global wellness tourism and home spa markets continue to grow, the five manufacturers highlighted here are well-positioned to capture further market share. Victoria Star, in particular, is scaling up its R&D and certification efforts to maintain a competitive edge in the premium outdoor hydrotherapy segment.

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