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NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).

NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).

Photo By Midoriko Morita | NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was...... read more read more

Photo By Midoriko Morita | NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).  see less | View Image Page

NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS). During the “the Active Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) Key Person Appreciation Luncheon” held at NAVSUP FLCY’s back patio, NMCRS Director Jennifer Speight highlighted the NMCRS’ critical mission and expressed her gratitude for the community’s ongoing support. Distinguished Key Persons from various commands onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, were honored the certificate of appreciations by Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, Commander, Carrier Strike Group FIVE/Task Force 70m, who has been a strong advocate of NMSCRS’s initiatives. The NMCRS is a non-profit organization that provides financial, educational and emergency assistance to active-duty and retired U.S. Navy and Marine Corps service members, their eligible family members and survivors.

Date Taken: 05.20.2026
Date Posted: 06.18.2026 03:01
Story ID: 568107
Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
Web Views: 10
Downloads: 0

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NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s (FLCY) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Ariel Aaron Lim was recognized for his outstanding efforts in promoting awareness and collecting donations in support of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).

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