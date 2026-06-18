8th OG holds change of command ceremony

Col. Gerald J. Ferdinand assumed command of the 8th Operations Group from Col. Ruben R. Amezaga during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 18, 2026. Col. John G. DeLion, 8th Fighter Wing commander, presided over the ceremony, which was attended by leaders and Airmen from across the 8th FW and the Republic of Korea Air Force’s 38th Fighter Group.

“Team Wolf Pack, I can’t believe how fast this year has gone, and how much we’ve done in a short amount of time,” Amezaga said. “There is no other place that I’ve been a part of in my 46 years of existence that rallies behind a common purpose than here at the Wolf Pack. All I ask of you is to support [Col. Ferdinand] so that we can, as a wing, defend the base with the strides that we’re making in air defense, better support follow-on forces, and finally take it north by increasing the readiness and mentality of the Pantons and eventually the Juvats.”

During the ceremony, Amezaga received the Legion of Merit for his accomplishments and commitment as the 8th OG commander. Additionally, ROKAF Col. Lee Kyeong-Soo, 38th FG commander, presented Amezaga with a certificate of commendation in recognition of his dedicated service in protecting the airspace of the Republic of Korea.

Rooted in military tradition dating back to the Roman era, change of command ceremonies symbolize the formal transfer of authority and responsibility while reinforcing continuity of leadership, mission readiness, and trust within the unit.

“To the men and women of the 8th Operations Group, this year will be sporty, but will also be rewarding,” Ferdinand said. “It’s important for us to remain focused on flight discipline as we bring our fighter operations back to the Wolf Pack and employ our weapon systems at their highest level of effectiveness.”

The 8th Operations Group provides the aircrews who fly the wing's F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft and the support personnel who enable the flying mission.