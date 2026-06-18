Cloud Computing Market To Witness Strong Growth Trajectory Through 2030 At 16.4% CAGR

Cloud Computing Market Report 2026_Segments Cloud Computing Regional Share 2026 Cloud Computing Drivers & Restraints Market 2026

The Business Research Company's Cloud Computing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cloud Computing market to surpass $1,844 billion in 2030. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Cloud Computing market is estimated to account for nearly 13% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cloud Computing Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the cloud computing market in 2030, valued at $737 billion. The market is expected to grow from $346 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to strong presence of leading cloud service providers and hyperscale data center operators, increasing adoption of AI, big data, and digital transformation initiatives, high demand for scalable and secure cloud infrastructure across enterprises, advanced IT and telecommunications infrastructure, rising investments in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and supportive innovation ecosystem across the USA and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cloud Computing Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cloud computing market in 2030, valued at $651 billion. The market is expected to grow from $308 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing enterprise migration from on-premise systems to cloud-native platforms, rising demand for remote workforce collaboration and SaaS applications, expanding adoption of edge computing and real-time analytics solutions, strong investments in cybersecurity and cloud resilience technologies, growing utilization of cloud services across healthcare, financial services, and government sectors, and continuous innovation in automation, virtualization, and containerization technologies across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Cloud Computing Market In 2030?

The cloud computing market is segmented by type into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The public cloud market will be the largest segment of the cloud computing market segmented by type, accounting for 61% or $1,118 billion of the total in 2030. The public cloud market will be supported by the increasing demand for flexible and consumption-based IT resources, rapid deployment of cloud-native application development environments, growing adoption of serverless computing and microservices architectures, expansion of digital commerce and online service platforms, rising need for scalable storage and computing capabilities among small and medium enterprises, and continuous advancements in cloud orchestration, workload management, and infrastructure optimization technologies.

The cloud computing market is segmented by service into infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS).

The cloud computing market is segmented by vertical into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy and utilities, government and public sector, IT and telecom, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, and other verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cloud Computing Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cloud computing market leading up to 2030 is 16%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cloud Computing Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cloud computing market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate digital transformation initiatives, increase demand for scalable and cost-efficient IT infrastructure, and expand adoption of remote work and hybrid workforce models across enterprise environments.

Increasing Adoption Of Digital Transformation Initiatives - The increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives is expected to become a key growth driver for the cloud computing market by 2030. Enterprises across industries are modernizing their operations to enhance efficiency, agility, and customer experience. Organizations are shifting from legacy systems to cloud-based platforms to enable real-time data access, automation, and advanced analytics. This transition supports faster innovation cycles and reduces operational complexities associated with on-premises infrastructure. Businesses increasingly rely on cloud solutions to integrate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data into their workflows. As a result, continuous digital transformation efforts significantly boost demand for scalable and flexible cloud services. The increasing adoption of digital transformation initiatives is anticipated to contribute to 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Scalable And Cost-Efficient IT Infrastructure - The rising demand for scalable and cost-efficient IT infrastructure is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cloud computing market by 2030. Organizations seek to optimize costs while maintaining high performance and flexibility. Cloud computing eliminates the need for heavy capital investment in physical hardware by offering pay-as-you-go pricing models. Companies can quickly scale resources up or down based on workload requirements, ensuring efficient utilization and reduced wastage. This flexibility is particularly beneficial for startups and growing enterprises that require dynamic infrastructure without long-term commitments. Consequently, the cost advantages and scalability of cloud solutions drive widespread adoption across diverse sectors. The rising demand for scalable and cost-efficient IT infrastructure is projected to contribute to around 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Growing Adoption Of Remote Work And Hybrid Workforce Models - The growing adoption of remote work and hybrid workforce models is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cloud computing market by 2030. Businesses require seamless access to applications and data from any location. Cloud platforms enable employees to collaborate in real time using shared tools, communication systems, and centralized data storage. This accessibility enhances productivity and ensures business continuity even during disruptions or distributed working conditions. Organizations increasingly deploy cloud-based solutions to support secure remote access and workforce mobility. As a result, the expansion of flexible work environments continues to accelerate the demand for cloud computing services. Therefore, the growing adoption of remote work and hybrid workforce models is projected to contribute to approximately 2.2% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cloud Computing Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the public cloud market, the private cloud market, and the hybrid cloud market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $982 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for workload portability and infrastructure flexibility, rising adoption of industry-specific cloud platforms and managed services, growing need for business continuity and disaster recovery solutions, expansion of data-intensive applications and digital ecosystems, accelerating integration of DevOps and platform engineering practices, and continuous advancements in cloud interoperability, resource automation, and distributed computing environments. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving IT agility, enabling scalable digital operations, and supporting enterprise-wide modernization strategies, fuelling transformative growth within the broader digital infrastructure and technology services industry.

The public cloud market is projected to grow by $586 billion, the private cloud market by $197 billion, and the hybrid cloud market by $199 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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