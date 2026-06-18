GoFlex Expands Flexible Moving and Storage Services to the Phoenix Metro Area

The company brings its same-day and next-day moving model, storage options, and long-distance relocation services to one of the country's fastest-growing region

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoFlex, a moving and storage provider offering local, long-distance, and same-day relocation services, has expanded its operations into the Phoenix metropolitan area. The expansion brings the company's flexible moving model — including same-day and next-day availability, storage solutions, and moving labor — to residents and businesses across Maricopa County. The move responds to sustained population growth and relocation activity throughout the region, where communities such as Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, and Gilbert have drawn new residents and businesses in recent years. GoFlex now serves the Phoenix metro alongside its existing service markets, applying the same scheduling flexibility and service range that define its operations.The Phoenix metropolitan area has ranked among the fastest-growing regions in the United States, with steady inbound migration from other states and continued residential and commercial development across Maricopa County. That growth has increased demand for moving services in Phoenix, particularly among households relocating from out of state and businesses establishing operations in suburban hubs such as Chandler, Gilbert, and Peoria. GoFlex enters the market to support both local moves within the metro and long-distance moving to and from Phoenix, addressing a range of relocation needs across the region.As a Phoenix moving company , GoFlex offers local and long-distance moving services for residents within the metro as well as those relocating across state lines. The company's service range includes apartment movers for smaller residential moves and full-service options for larger homes. Apartment relocations, which often involve narrow timelines, building access restrictions, and elevator scheduling, represent a common moving challenge in dense areas such as central Phoenix, Tempe, and Scottsdale.Among the company's operational features is its availability for same-day and next-day moves. Customers can arrange same-day and next-day moving for situations involving lease deadlines, closing dates, or unexpected schedule changes. GoFlex also operates a dedicated trailer model through its FlexHaul services, designed to give customers more control over scheduling and load handling for both local and long-distance moves. This approach allows the company to accommodate flexible timelines without requiring shared-load arrangements.Beyond residential relocations, GoFlex provides commercial movers for office and facility moves, as well as moving labor for loading, unloading, and relocation tasks in homes and offices. The company also offers storage solutions for Phoenix residents and businesses during transitional periods, including gaps between move-out and move-in dates or temporary storage needs related to renovations and downsizing. Furniture delivery services round out the company's offerings for customers receiving large items.GoFlex provides online booking of moving and storage services to customers across the metro, allowing customers to schedule and select services through the company's website. The company operates as a licensed and insured mover. Its expansion into Metro Phoenix reflects a broader pattern of relocation activity across the Sun Belt, where job growth, housing development, and interstate migration have contributed to rising demand for local moving and long-distance services in Phoenix. GoFlex plans to serve communities throughout the metro area, including Glendale, Surprise, and surrounding Maricopa County.About GoFlexGoFlex provides local and long-distance moving, storage, moving labor, and delivery solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers flexible moving options, including same-day and next-day services, designed to help customers manage relocations throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area and other service markets.

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