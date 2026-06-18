Codebase Technologies Expands AI-Powered Digital Lending as APAC Alternative Lending to Reach USD 477.5B by 2029

Codebase Technologies Expands AI-Powered Digital Lending Footprint Across APAC

With APAC Alternative Lending Expected to Reach USD 477.5 Billion by 2029, Codebase Technologies Expands AI-Powered Digital Lending Footprint Across APAC

Across APAC, we’re seeing financial institutions increasingly rethink how they approach lending, leveraging Generative AI and our Digibanc platform to deliver better lending experiences for customers.” — Omar Mansur, Managing Director APAC, Codebase Technologies

KUALA LUMPUR, KL, MALAYSIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital lending adoption accelerates across Asia Pacific, Codebase Technologies continues to strengthen its presence in Malaysia supporting banks, lenders, cooperatives, and financial institutions in launching and scaling cloud-native digital lending experiences through its Digibanc ™ platform, enhanced by Generative AI-powered underwriting, intelligent credit decisioning, and additional AI capabilities. The company’s cloud-native Digibanc™ platform and it’s AI-enhanced lending features are currently being leveraged in APAC through initiatives such as Raees, Koperasi Tentera’s digital lending platform in Malaysia.Malaysia itself is one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing digital finance markets. According to Bank Negara Malaysia, digital financial adoption reached 92% in 2024, while Malaysians recorded an average of 538 e-payment transactions per capita in 2025, highlighting the country’s rapid shift toward digital-first financial engagement.As demand for digital lending grows across APAC, financial institutions are increasingly seeking intelligent lending platforms that combine cloud-native scalability with AI-driven automation. Generative AI is rapidly transforming lending operations, enabling institutions to automate document analysis, accelerate underwriting, improve decision accuracy, and deliver faster financing experiences. Digibanc™ helps organizations capitalize on this shift through embedded AI capabilities that streamline the lending process from application through decisioning.“Across APAC, we’re seeing financial institutions increasingly rethink how they approach lending,” said Omar Mansur, Managing Director for APAC at Codebase Technologies. “The conversation is no longer just about digitizing existing processes. It’s about leveraging Generative AI to automate underwriting, extract intelligence from unstructured financial documents, and deliver faster, more accurate credit decisions, creating better experiences for customers.”Leveraging its cloud-native architecture, Digibanc™ enables financial institutions to rapidly deploy and scale end-to-end AI-powered digital lending capabilities without the burden of maintaining complex lending technology stacks. By transforming unstructured information into structured, decision-ready insights, financial institutions can improve underwriting efficiency, increase consistency, and accelerate credit decisioning while maintaining robust risk controls. Early deployments have demonstrated underwriting review speeds up to 60% faster while achieving review accuracy rates of up to 94%.The momentum comes amid significant growth in digital lending across the region. Asia Pacific’s alternative lending market is projected to grow from USD 329.3 billion in 2026 to USD 477.5 billion by 2029, reflecting rising demand for faster, more accessible, and digital-first financing models. At the same time, the APAC digital lending platform market is expected to expand at a 29.2% CAGR between 2025 and 2030, driven by increasing digital banking adoption, embedded finance growth, and demand for more agile lending infrastructure.As Codebase Technologies continues expanding across APAC, the company remains focused on helping banks, lenders, cooperatives, and fintechs accelerate digital lending growth through scalable cloud-native digital lending infrastructure, Generative AI-enabled underwriting, faster product innovation, and modern customer-centric financing experiences.-END-Sources1. https://www.researchandmarkets.com/report/asia-pacific-alternative-lending-market 2. https://bnm.gov.my/publications/ar2025/ch1c 3. https://www.nst.com.my/business/corporate/2026/03/1407140/bank-negara-malaysias-e-payment-transactions-jump-25pct-184bil 4. https://www.bis.org/fsi/publ/insights63.pdf 5. http://grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/digital-lending-platform-market/asia-pacific

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