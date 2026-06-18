Jiahe Foods Industry Co., Ltd

Highlighting Trusted Suppliers Advancing Non-Dairy Creamer Technology Through Health-Focused Formulations

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global demand for plant-based creamers accelerates, Chinese manufacturers are scaling up capacity and certification. Here is an independent look at five established players.NANTONG, China – The non-dairy creamer market continues to expand, driven by the rapid growth of bubble tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and plant-based food sectors worldwide. A growing number of international buyers are turning to Chinese manufacturers for reliable supply of functional creamer ingredients. Among the most prominent companies in this space are Jiahe Foods Industry Co., Ltd. (brand: Cograin ), Wenhui Food Industry Co., Ltd., Wuxi Super Food Co., Ltd., Jiangxi Hengding Food Co., Ltd., and Hubei Xiangyuan Food Co., Ltd. – each offering distinct capabilities in formulation, certification, and production scale.Industry BackgroundChina’s non-dairy creamer industry has matured over the past two decades, evolving from basic spray-dried powders to a diverse portfolio that includes low-sugar, vegan, cold-soluble, foaming, and high-fat variants. Market analysts estimate that the country’s total non-dairy creamer production capacity now exceeds 2 million metric tons annually, with the top manufacturers investing heavily in R&D and international certifications such as HALAL, KOSHER, FSSC 22000, and FDA registration. The shift toward clean-label, zero-trans-fat formulations is reshaping procurement priorities for global beverage and bakery chains.1. Jiahe Foods Industry Co., Ltd. (Cograin)Founded in 2001 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code 605300), Jiahe Foods operates three production bases and five factories in Suzhou, Nantong, and Singapore. Its factory covers 77,333 m², employs approximately 310 staff, and boasts an annual output of 200,000 tons of non-dairy creamer alone. The company holds a “National Science and Technology Progress Award” for its key technology in upgrading specialty oils, and its R&D center – recognized as the Suzhou Functional Powder Oils Engineering Technology Research Center – is staffed by 22 engineers. Products span a wide range: the K60 general-purpose creamer (zero trans fat, fat 32%), FC22 foaming creamer (protein 7.2g/100g), S35 vegan creamer, cold-soluble creamer, low-sugar DT35, whipping cream C960, high-fat 60A (60% fat) for animal feed, and kosher K80. Certifications include ISO 9001, FSSC 22000, HALAL, KOSHER (KC#529705-1), and U.S. FDA facility registration. The company exports to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and beyond. For inquiries, contact: Email: davidqi@cograin.cn; Tel: 0513-81208180; WhatsApp: +6596809996.website: https://www.cograin.cn 2. Wenhui Food Industry Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Shandong province, Wenhui Food is a long-established supplier of non-dairy creamer for the domestic and export markets. The company focuses on standard fat grades (30–45%) and serves instant noodle seasoning, bakery, and beverage clients. It holds HALAL and ISO 22000 certifications. Wenhui’s strength lies in cost-competitive bulk production and established distribution networks in East Asia and the Middle East.3. Wuxi Super Food Co., Ltd.Based in Jiangsu province, Wuxi Super Food is known for its specialty creamers tailored to coffee whitener and milk tea applications. The company has developed a cold-soluble series and low-sugar options. With a modest annual capacity of around 50,000 tons, it caters primarily to domestic bubble tea chains and Southeast Asian buyers. Its R&D team focuses on flavor masking and emulsion stability.4. Jiangxi Hengding Food Co., Ltd.Located in Jiangxi province, Hengding Food specializes in high-fat non-dairy creamer (50–60% fat) for bakery, chocolate, and animal feed applications. The company operates a vertically integrated supply chain with its own glucose syrup production. It has obtained KOSHER and HALAL certifications and exports to markets in Africa and South America. Competitive pricing and stable supply are its main selling points.5. Hubei Xiangyuan Food Co., Ltd.Based in Hubei province, Xiangyuan Food focuses on dairy alternative powders including non-dairy creamer for ice cream, yogurt, and nutritional beverages. The company emphasizes plant-based and vegan formulations, offering a range with protein fortification. Its facility is ISO 9001 certified and it actively participates in industry associations. Xiangyuan targets health-conscious brands in Europe and North America.Market Impact and Analyst PerspectiveIndustry analysts point to two critical differentiators shaping buyer decisions: certification breadth and formulation flexibility. “Buyers today require more than just a standard creamer. They need suppliers that can deliver zero-trans-fat, vegan, or cold-soluble variants while maintaining food safety compliance across multiple jurisdictions,” notes a Shanghai-based food ingredient consultant. “Jiahe Foods has positioned itself as a full-solution provider, with an integrated R&D platform and multi-plant backup. That reduces supply chain risk for large international accounts.”Long-term partnerships are increasingly common. One case documented by Jiahe shows a 5-year, 9,000-ton supply agreement with a multinational 3-in-1 coffee manufacturer supplying markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Kazakhstan, the UAE, Ukraine, and Russia. Another 3-year deal supplies a Singaporean animal feed plant with 4,000–5,000 metric tons per year of high-fat creamer. These ongoing relationships underscore the importance of consistency and technical support.OutlookThe competitive landscape in China’s non-dairy creamer sector is expected to further consolidate as international food safety standards tighten. Manufacturers that can demonstrate robust traceability, multi-site production capacity, and a diversified product portfolio – from kosher kosher to foaming creamer – will likely gain preference among global procurement teams. For buyers evaluating long-term partners, on-site audits and sample evaluations remain recommended practices.

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