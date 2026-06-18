Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market Report 2026_Segments Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Regional Share 2026 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Drivers & Restraints Market 2026

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering market to surpass $117 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Artificial Intelligence market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $920 billion by 2030, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering to represent around 13% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering market is estimated to account for nearly 0.8% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market in 2030, valued at $41 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45%. The exponential growth can be attributed to rapid digital transformation across industries, strong government initiatives and national AI strategies, increasing adoption of AI in manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, and financial services, expansion of cloud computing and data center infrastructure, availability of a large skilled technology workforce, and significant investments from both public and private sectors in AI research and development across countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market in 2030, valued at $34 billion. The market is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38%. The exponential growth can be attributed to global leadership in foundational AI research with concentration of top AI talent and universities, strong R&D investment by hyperscalers (Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta) and AI startups, advanced semiconductor and GPU ecosystem supporting large-scale model training, supportive federal initiatives such as the National AI Initiative and NSF AI institutes, rapid commercialization of generative AI and large language models across enterprise applications, and strong venture capital funding for AI engineering startups across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market In 2030?

The artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market is segmented by solution into software, services, and hardware. The software market will be the largest segment of the artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market segmented by solution, accounting for 48% or $56 billion of the total in 2030. The software market will be supported by the rapid adoption of AI-powered platforms and applications across industries, increasing demand for machine learning and generative AI models, growing integration of AI software in enterprise workflows and automation systems, advancements in cloud-based AI development environments, rising investments in AI research and product innovation, and strong expansion of data-driven decision-making tools across sectors such as healthcare, finance, automotive, and retail.

The artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market is segmented by technology into deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision.

The artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market is segmented by deployment into on-cloud, and on-premise.

The artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market is segmented by end-user into healthcare, automotive and transportation, agriculture, information technology (IT), business management, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market leading up to 2030 is 40%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate demand for AI-driven automation across industries, increase availability of big data and advanced computing power, and expand investments and strategic initiatives by governments and enterprises across AI ecosystems.

Rising Demand for AI-Driven Automation Across Industries - The rising demand for AI-driven automation across industries is expected to become a key growth driver for the artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market by 2030. Organizations are increasingly adopting AI to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve productivity. Businesses in sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing are integrating AI solutions to automate repetitive tasks and enhance decision-making accuracy. This growing reliance on automation encourages the development and deployment of advanced AI engineering tools and platforms. As companies seek competitive advantage, they invest heavily in AI model development and system integration. This continuous adoption significantly boosts market expansion and innovation. As a result, the rising demand for AI-driven automation across industries is anticipated to contribute to 2.6% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Availability Of Big Data And Advanced Computing Power - The increasing availability of big data and advanced computing power is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market by 2030. AI systems rely on vast datasets and high-performance hardware to function effectively. The rapid growth of digital data from connected devices, cloud platforms, and enterprise systems provides a strong foundation for training sophisticated AI models. At the same time, advancements in GPUs, CPUs, and specialized chips enable faster processing and real-time analytics. This combination enhances the scalability and efficiency of AI applications across industries. As a result, organizations accelerate AI adoption, fueling overall market growth. Consequently, the increasing availability of big data and advanced computing power is projected to contribute to around 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Growing Investments And Strategic Initiatives By Governments And Enterprises - The growing investments and strategic initiatives by governments and enterprises is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the artificial intelligence (AI) engineering market by 2030. Public and private sectors are prioritizing AI as a key technology for economic and technological advancement. Governments are funding AI research, infrastructure, and innovation programs, while enterprises are increasing budgets for AI development and deployment. These initiatives support the creation of skilled talent, advanced tools, and robust ecosystems. Increased funding also reduces barriers to entry for new AI solutions and startups. This strong financial and strategic backing drives widespread adoption and sustained market expansion. Therefore, the growing investments and strategic initiatives by governments and enterprises is projected to contribute to approximately 2.0% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineering Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software market, the services market, and the hardware market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $95 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid adoption of AI across enterprise applications, increasing deployment of generative AI and machine learning models, growing demand for intelligent automation and decision-support systems, expansion of cloud computing and AI infrastructure, rising investments in AI research and development, and strong integration of AI solutions across industries such as healthcare, finance, automotive, and retail. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing operational efficiency, enabling data-driven innovation, and supporting large-scale digital transformation, fuelling transformative growth within the broader artificial intelligence (AI) engineering industry.

The software market is projected to grow by $46 billion, the services market by $30 billion, and the hardware market by $19 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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