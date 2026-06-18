Chairmen Guthrie and Palmer Announce Legislative Hearing to Examine Domestic Critical Mineral Recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Gary Palmer (AL-06), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Environment, announced a hearing titled Trash to Treasure: Examining Legislation to Support Domestic Critical Mineral Recovery and Recycling.

“Critical minerals are at the foundation of American energy, manufacturing, and national security. As we continue to onshore jobs and grow our domestic supply chains to build the technologies that power modern life, it's essential that we address outdated and unworkable regulations that are standing in the way of strengthening our competition with China.” said Chairmen Guthrie and Palmer. “The EPA brings real technical expertise to this challenge, and next week's hearing will help provide a framework to strengthen our critical mineral infrastructure, invest in materials recycling, and support the cleanup of contaminated sites, while also recovering critical minerals from previously untapped domestic sources.”

Subcommittee on Environment hearing titled Trash to Treasure: Examining Legislation to Support Domestic Critical Mineral Recovery and Recycling

WHAT: Subcommittee on Environment hearing to discuss legislation that would support critical mineral recovery and recycling in order to strengthen our national security.

DATE: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

TIME: 10:15 AM ET

LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

Items to be considered:

This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning this hearing, please contact Seth Ricketts with the Committee staff at Seth.Ricketts@mail.house.gov. If you have any press-related questions, please contact Ben Mullany at Ben.Mullany@mail.house.gov.