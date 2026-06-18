Dr. Ransford M. K. Addo

New Book The Dream Job Helps Professionals Avoid Costly Career Mistakes Before Accepting Long-Term Job Offers

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of workforce uncertainty, economic volatility, and unprecedented career mobility, professionals are increasingly discovering that a great salary or impressive title does not always lead to a great career. In his new book, The Dream Job: The 7 Key Factors to Evaluate Before Committing to a Job for the Long Term, award-winning author, leadership strategist, researcher, and organizational transformation expert Dr. Ransford M. K. Addo provides readers with a powerful framework for making one of the most important decisions of their lives: choosing the right organization.Rather than teaching readers how to land a job, The Dream Job teaches them how to evaluate one.Drawing on more than fifteen years of leadership experience, over nine years of Organizational Development and Change consulting, and over ten years of research in leadership, workplace culture, organizational effectiveness, and workforce dynamics, Dr. Addo reveals the seven critical factors that determine whether a job will accelerate professional growth, support long-term well-being, and create lasting career fulfillment—or become a costly mistake that delays personal and professional success.“Most people spend more time researching a new car than they do evaluating the organization that may shape the next decade of their lives,” says Dr. Addo. “This book was written to help individuals make career decisions with greater clarity, confidence, and intention before signing an offer letter.”The book equips readers to assess organizational culture, leadership quality, workplace stability, growth opportunities, employee experience, and long-term sustainability. It also helps professionals identify warning signs that are often overlooked during the hiring process but later become the source of dissatisfaction, burnout, disengagement, and career stagnation.Designed for students, job seekers, early-career professionals, mid-career professionals, career changers, educators, workforce development programs, and organizational leaders, The Dream Job offers a practical and evidence-informed approach to evaluating opportunities beyond compensation and job titles.At its core, the book challenges a common assumption: that a dream job is something that is found. Instead, Dr. Addo argues that a dream job is identified through informed judgment, careful evaluation, and a clear understanding of the organization behind the offer.The Dream Job: The 7 Key Factors to Evaluate Before Committing to a Job for the Long Term is available now in print, eBook, and audio book on Amazon and wherever books are sold.About the AuthorDr. Ransford M. K. Addo is an award-winning author, leadership strategist, researcher, and organizational transformation expert whose work has helped leaders and organizations navigate growth, culture, and change in an increasingly complex business environment. He is the author of the acclaimed The Art of Retention and The Dream Job. With more than fifteen years of operations leadership experience and over nine years of research and consulting in Organizational Development and Change, Dr. Addo has established himself as a respected voice in leadership, workforce strategy, and organizational effectiveness. He has contributed to leadership initiatives connected to the United Nations, served as a college professor, and holds a Doctor of Management in Organizational Development and Change from Colorado Technical University. Through his writing, research, consulting, and speaking, he equips individuals and organizations with practical strategies for sustainable growth, effective leadership, and long-term success.

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