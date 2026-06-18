The Georgia Department of Labor announced today that Georgia jobs surpassed 5 million, reaching 5,002,400 in May. The state's labor force also reached an all-time high of 5,470,704, while total employment set a new record at 5,283,862. The May unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, down from Georgia's revised April rate of 3.5% and 0.9 percentage points below the national unemployment rate. One year ago, the state's unemployment rate was 3.3%.

"Five million jobs, an all-time high labor force, and record employment in a single month: This is what a modern, adaptable economy looks like when it works for all Georgians," said Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes. "We are the Top State for Business and a Top State for Talent because we put people first and opportunity within reach, and that is exactly why more Georgians are working, more people are in the labor force, and more opportunity is being created in every corner of our state. Onward, Georgia. Pa'lante."

In May, Georgia's labor force increased by 9,275 to 5,470,704, an all-time high, and rose by 63,040 over the past year.

Employment rose by 12,739 to a record-breaking 5,283,862 and was up 56,220 over the past year.

Unemployment declined by 3,464 to 186,842 and was up 6,820 over the past 12 months.

In May, jobs were up by 6,900 over the month to 5,002,400, an all-time high and were up 8,600 over the year. Georgia jobs have now grown for three consecutive months.

The sectors with the most over the month job gains were accommodation and food services, 5,300; administrative and support services, 4,200; transportation, warehousing, and utilities, 2,100; local government, 1,500; and state government, 1,200.

Jobs were down over the month in professional and technical services, 4,300; other services, 1,100; construction, 1,000; non-durable goods manufacturing, 1,000; and information, 800.

The sectors with the most job gains over the past year were health care and social assistance, 24,800; local government, 4,500; accommodation and food services, 3,100; state government, 2,900; and arts, entertainment, and recreation, 2,100.

Jobs were down over the year in federal government, 11,200; professional and technical services, 8,700; construction, 4,300; retail trade, 3,300; and non-durable goods manufacturing, 2,900.

Initial claims fell 1,948 over the month to 16,388 in May and were down 2,747 over the year.

Contact Georgia Department of Labor Communications Office

[email protected]

(404) 232-3685

Media Contact: Chief Communications Officer, Shawna Mercer

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 678-350-6878

For personalized assistance, employers can reach Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) staff at https://dol.georgia.gov/employeremail.

For more information on unemployment benefits, claimants should call 877.709.8185 or visit their MyUI Claimant Portal. GDOL's Career Centers also provide in-person unemployment insurance benefit services for customers statewide.

For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.