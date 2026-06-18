Shenzhen Caisheng Printing Machinery Co.,Ltd

High-precision, automated label printing solutions supporting flexible packaging, industrial labeling, and smart production efficiency.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shenzhen Caisheng Printing Machinery Co., Ltd. headquarters in Longgang, ShenzhenSHENZHEN, China – The Chinese label printing machine market continues to expand as global demand for high-speed, multi-functional equipment grows. Among the numerous suppliers, five manufacturers have established reputations for delivering precision machinery that meets the evolving needs of packaging label converters: Shenzhen Caisheng Printing Machinery Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Weigang Technology Co., Ltd., Guangdong Qianrun Machinery Technology Co., Ltd., Weifang Donghang Printing Technology Co., Ltd., and Nanjing Grando Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (Grandoprint).Industry BackgroundChina's manufacturing sector for printing and packaging machinery has seen steady growth, with label printing machine exports reaching approximately 50% of total output for many leading players. The shift toward multi-process integration – combining letterpress, flexography, screen printing, and finishing in a single machine – is a key market trend. Buyers increasingly seek equipment that offers both intermittent (semi-rotary) and full-rotary modes to handle variable-length jobs and high-volume production.Shenzhen Caisheng Printing Machinery: A Vertically Integrated PlayerFounded in 2011, Shenzhen Caisheng Printing Machinery Co., Ltd. (website: www.caishengmachinery.com ) operates a 6,000 m² factory with 65 employees, including 8 R&D engineers. The company produces an annual output of 200 units, exporting roughly 50% to Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the United States. Its product range includes intermittent and full-rotary letterpress label printing machines, flexographic presses, and finishing equipment such as the high-speed die-cutting machine CS-350 and the corona varnish machine CS-Q380V.Caisheng's key differentiator is vertical integration. The company operates two in-house CNC machining plants that produce precision components, enabling registration accuracy of ±0.05–0.1 mm – approximately 0.05 mm tighter than some comparable models. A 2025 CE certification (No. M.2025.206.C124100) covers multiple machine series, and the company holds a utility model patent for double-sided printing (ZL 2022 2 1332174.4) and an invention patent for remote control via big data (ZL 2022 1 0411353.5).According to company representative Alice Zhou, “Our proprietary LED UV drying system and Japanese servo motors reduce overall power consumption by at least 30% compared to conventional setups, while maintaining a maximum full-rotary printing speed of 158 m/min on models like the CS-JQ350G-6C.” The company's hybrid machines support both intermittent (60 m/min max) and full-rotary modes, with maximum print widths of 350 mm.Notable clients include Donnelley & Sons (RRD) in the United States, which uses Caisheng's CS-300 series for label production, citing stable registration accuracy and equipment reliability. Caisheng offers MOQ of 1 unit, lead time of 45–60 days, and a one-year warranty on major components.Comparative LandscapeZhejiang Weigang Technology Co., Ltd. is recognized for its offset label printing presses and high-speed rotary machines, particularly in the pharmaceutical and food packaging sectors. The company's PS series and full-rotary models are widely used in Asia and Europe, with a focus on high-speed offset and UV flexo integration.Guangdong Qianrun Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in flexographic and hybrid digital-print solutions, offering modular configurations for short-to-medium runs. Its equipment often includes inline cold foil and die-cutting, appealing to converters in cosmetics and premium beverage markets.Weifang Donghang Printing Technology Co., Ltd. has built a reputation for robust, cost-effective flexo and rotary letterpress presses. The company serves the self-adhesive label segment with models that emphasize ease of maintenance and consistent print quality for industrial and chemical labels.Nanjing Grando Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (Grandoprint) focuses on digital label printing systems, including UV inkjet presses that complement analog solutions. Grandoprint's equipment is targeted at converters requiring variable-data printing, short runs, and rapid job changeovers, particularly in the food and beverage and logistics sectors.Market Impact and Expert PerspectiveIndustry analysts note that the Chinese label printing machine market is consolidating around three core capabilities: hybrid printing (intermittent + full rotary), multi-process integration (printing + die-cutting + varnishing), and energy-efficient operation. “Companies like Caisheng that control precision part manufacturing in-house and invest in patented technologies are better positioned to maintain quality consistency and respond to customization demands,” said a senior analyst at a Shanghai-based printing consultancy.The adoption of LED UV curing is also accelerating, as label printers seek to reduce energy costs and support heat-sensitive film substrates. Caisheng's own patented cold-light LED UV system addresses this need while enabling higher throughput.OutlookAs the global label market grows – projected to exceed USD 45 billion by 2026 – Chinese manufacturers are expected to strengthen their roles as key suppliers of high-precision, multi-functional label printing machines. Shenzhen Caisheng, with its vertically integrated production, CE-certified product lines, and proven track record with multinational clients like RRD, is positioned as a viable partner for converters seeking reliable equipment.For inquiries, contact Alice Zhou at alice.zhou@caishengmachinery.com or via WhatsApp at +86 133-1087-821

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