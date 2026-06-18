PERLA GLOBAL CAPITAL ADVISORS ANNOUNCES TRANSITION TO DIRECT LENDER & EQUITY INVESTOR

Perla is in a strong position to support companies worldwide seeking capital” — Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal & Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles, June 17, 2026. Perla Global Capital Advisors “(Perla”) is pleased to announce Strategic Partnership to bring Perla to transition to a Direct Lender and/or Equity Investor effective June 19, 2026. A Memorandum of Understanding was duly signed by participating Private Capital providers.“Perla is in a strong position to support companies worldwide seeking capital and our investment banking advisory services,” stated Mr. Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal and Director. In particular, Corporate Finance, Mergers & Acquisitions, Restructuring, Project Based Finance, and Real Estate Assets Acquisition & Development. Furthermore, “we have designed a Risk Mitigation Structure tailored to the challenges in the world-wide economy and markets, against losses.” Perla’s business model is to “add shareholder value,” through identifying, planning, and the execution of strategic initiatives in collaboration with Executive Management Teams beyond the local market into cross-border opportunities and oversight of financial fundamentals.About Perla Global Capital AdvisorsPerla Global Capital Advisors is a worldwide special situations investment banking advisory services firm serving the markets of USA, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa with origination and research in Australia, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Paris, and Singapore.Perla Global Capital Advisors provides clients with expertise in Advisory work for Debt and Equity Capital Formation, Structured Financing, Advisory work for Asset Reposition, Advisory work for Merger & Acquisitions, Advisory Work for Special Situations including restructurings, spinoffs, divestitures, cross-border Joint Ventures, Leverage Buyout, Management Buyout, defense strategies for hostile takeover or friendly shareholder buyout, liquidity events and planning for an exit strategy.For immediate contact:Fernando Serrano, Managing Principal & Director: Direct Tel 657-348-3764Email: fserrano@perlacapitalgroup.comSource: Perla Global Capital Advisors Communications URL: www.perlacapitalgroup.com

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