Chairman Cassidy Advances Legislation Improving Americans’ Health Care, Rebukes Democrats’ Attempt to Sabotage Bipartisan Markup

WASHINGTON – Today the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee voted to favorably report several bills making health care more affordable and accessible to American families. During the markup, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Chairman of the HELP Committee, led Republicans in rejecting Ranking Member Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) attempt to sabotage the bipartisan bills with toxic poison pill amendments.

“I understand why Americans are frustrated with Congress. If we want Congress to work, we have to make it work,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I want part of my legacy [to be] he tried to preserve the institution. But that is a responsibility of us all.”

“I appreciate my colleagues’ efforts and will continue to work with Republicans and Democrats to enact a pro-patient, pro-family agenda,” continued Dr. Cassidy.

The Charlotte Woodward Organ Transplant Discrimination Prevention Act, Healthy Start Reauthorization Act, Stem Cell Therapeutic and Research Reauthorization Act, EARLY Act Reauthorization, Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act, and the Biosimilar Red Tape Elimination Act passed unanimously as amended in an en bloc vote. The Medication Affordability and Patent Integrity Act also passed in a 16-6 vote.

The bills approved include:

Click here to watch Cassidy’s opening remarks.

Click here to watch the full executive session.

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