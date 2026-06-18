CEU Makes Historic Debut in QS World University Rankings, Ranked Among the World's Top 250 Universities

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central European University (CEU) has entered the QS World University Rankings for the first time, achieving an impressive debut position of #239 globally and #3 in Austria in the 2027 edition of one of the world's most widely recognized university rankings.The result marks a significant milestone for CEU. While the university has been featured for many years in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, this is the first time CEU has been included in the overall institutional ranking, which evaluates universities as a whole across teaching, research, employability, internationalization, and sustainability.The strong debut places CEU among the top 16 percent of ranked universities worldwide and confirms its standing among Austria's leading higher education institutions.A Milestone Years in the MakingCEU's first appearance in the overall QS World University Rankings follows the successful development of its undergraduate programs. Under QS methodology, institutions must have at least three consecutive years of undergraduate graduating cohorts before becoming eligible for inclusion in the overall ranking.As a result, 2027 marks CEU's first opportunity to participate in the institutional rankings—and its first result places the university directly among the world's top 250 universities.“CEU has always aimed to combine academic excellence with mission-driven inquiry and socially relevant engagement. Our successful results in the first appearance in the QS World University Rankings is encouraging recognition and a testament to the outstanding work of the entire CEU community,” said Carsten Q. Schneider, Interim Rector and President of CEU.Outstanding Performance in Internationalization and Student OutcomesThe QS World University Rankings assess institutions across nine indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international research collaboration, sustainability, and employment outcomes.CEU's results demonstrate particular strengths in internationalization, research impact, and graduate success.Among Austrian universities included in the ranking, CEU ranks:#1 in Citations per Faculty#1 in Employment Outcomes#1 in International Faculty#1 in International Students#2 in Faculty-Student RatioThese results reflect CEU's highly international academic community, strong research performance, and commitment to preparing graduates for successful careers and leadership roles in their fields.Global Excellence Across Key IndicatorsCEU achieved exceptional scores in several of the ranking's core measures.The university received the maximum possible score of 100/100 for both International Faculty and International Students, reflecting the uniquely international character of the CEU community. It also performed strongly in Employment Outcomes (97.1), Faculty-Student Ratio (90.6), and Citations per Faculty (79.7).The rankings further highlight CEU's research impact. The university's citations-per-faculty performance significantly exceeds global median levels, underscoring the influence and visibility of research produced by CEU scholars.Recognition of CEU's Global StandingThe QS World University Rankings 2027 evaluated 8,808 institutions across 106 locations worldwide, with 1,504 universities ultimately ranked. CEU was one of only 94 institutions globally making their debut in this year's edition.The ranking reflects CEU's continued commitment to academic excellence, open inquiry, impactful research, and global engagement. As the university continues to expand its educational offerings and research activities, this first appearance in the overall QS World University Rankings represents an important recognition of CEU's achievements and international reputation.About the QS World University RankingsPublished annually by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the QS World University Rankings are among the most influential global university rankings. The methodology evaluates universities across research, teaching, employability, international engagement, and sustainability, drawing on millions of academic and employer evaluations as well as extensive bibliometric and institutional data.About CEUFounded in 1991 and based in Vienna since 2019, Central European University (CEU) is a non-profit private university with around 1,500 students from more than 100 countries pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs accredited both in the United States and Austria. With more than 200 outstanding faculty members and researchers, CEU maintains an excellent student–faculty ratio and consistent external recognition through prestigious research awards and third-party funded projects. CEU is committed to equal opportunity, diversity, open societies, and freedom of expression – exemplified through initiatives such as the “Invisible University for Ukraine.”CEU maintains a research and civic engagement presence in Budapest through the CEU Democracy Institute, the Vera and Donald Blinken Open Society Archivum (OSA), the CEU Institute for Advanced Study (IAS), and the CEU Center for Ethics and Law in Biomedicine (CELAB), as well as a wide range of public educational programs, lectures, and cultural events, organized by the Civic Engagement, Arts and Culture Unit.Press ContactCEU: press@ceu.edu

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