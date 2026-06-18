Deering Dental Helps Miami Patients Avoid Crowns and Root Canals with Biomimetic Dentistry

Deering Dental — Biomimetic Dentist in Palmetto Bay, FL. Dr. Yenile Pinto, founder of Deering Dental, a biomimetic and functional dental practice in Palmetto Bay, FL.

Deering Dental, Biomimetic Dentist in Palmetto Bay, FL: the natural evolution of holistic dentistry, helping patients avoid crowns and root canals.

PALMETTO BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deering Dental , a functional and biomimetic dental practice led by Dr. Yenile Pinto, is helping patients restore damaged teeth while avoiding the common escalation to crowns and root canals. The practice positions biomimetic dentistry as the natural evolution of holistic care: the same whole-body philosophy holistic dentistry introduced decades ago, now backed by modern materials, adhesion science, and prevention protocols.Biomimetic dentistry focuses on preserving as much healthy tooth structure as possible while using advanced bonding techniques and materials that closely mimic the natural properties of teeth. A 2024 review found that onlays — partial tooth coverings that protect and rebuild damaged areas — typically require dentists to remove about 20% to 45% less of the natural tooth than full crowns.Unlike traditional drill-and-fill methods, biomimetic restorations are designed to look and feel more natural, reduce sensitivity, and support stronger long-term function. Since adopting this approach, Deering Dental reports an 86.5% reduction in root canals and a 90% reduction in crowns compared to its own last full year of traditional dentistry — and patients who tend to need less dental work over time. By bonding to and reinforcing the remaining tooth, a biomimetic restoration is designed to help a treated tooth retain much of its natural strength and function.“Holistic dentistry got the philosophy right thirty years ago — that the mouth is connected to the whole body, that materials matter, that less is often more. What it didn’t have was the science to deliver on the promise. Biomimetic dentistry is what happens when you take that philosophy and add three decades of advances in materials, adhesion science, and clinical research. Same heart, better outcomes. Going biomimetic cut our root canals by 86.5% and our crowns by 90% versus our own last full year of traditional dentistry. We’re not anti-dentistry — we’re the dentistry built to help you need less of it,” said Dr. Yenile Pinto, founder of Deering Dental.Biomimetic dentistry helps patients avoid unnecessary escalation to crowns and root canals.Deering Dental is also mercury-free, using biocompatible, metal-free materials in place of amalgam fillings to support long-term oral health.Key benefits of biomimetic treatment include:• Natural-looking, natural-feeling tooth restorations• Minimal sensitivity after treatment• Longer-lasting results than traditional fillings• Less removal of healthy tooth structure• Reduced tooth deterioration over time• Lower likelihood of future major dental procedures• Potential savings by avoiding costly retreatmentDeering Dental notes that many patients want options that preserve more natural tooth structure when clinically appropriate, since doing so may help extend the life of the tooth. The practice points out that, although biomimetic dentistry has existed since the 1980s, it is still not widely taught in dental schools and often requires more training, more chair time, and higher-quality materials than conventional methods.“This kind of care takes more time, more precision, and better materials — and that’s the point,” Pinto said. “We’d rather do it right than do it twice. The goal is to protect people from bigger problems later, not move them toward them faster.”Alongside biomimetic restorative care, Deering Dental offers minimally invasive dentistry, Invisalign, cosmetic dentistry, dental veneers, fillings, and preventive care.Patients interested in restoring a tooth without a crown, or in exploring alternatives to a root canal, can book a consultation on the practice’s website.Frequently Asked QuestionsCan you really avoid a crown or a root canal?Often, yes — when the problem is caught early and enough healthy tooth structure remains. Biomimetic dentistry restores a tooth by bonding to and reinforcing what is already there, rather than capping or removing it. Not every tooth qualifies, but many that would traditionally be crowned can be conservatively restored.What is biomimetic dentistry?It is an approach that rebuilds teeth to mimic their natural structure and function, using adhesive materials that flex and seal like real enamel and dentin. The goal is to preserve healthy tooth structure and reduce the need for repeat dental work over time.How is it different from holistic dentistry?Deering Dental describes its approach as the natural evolution of holistic dentistry — the same whole-body philosophy, now backed by modern materials, adhesion science, and prevention protocols. Same heart, better outcomes.About Deering Dental — Biomimetic Dentist in Palmetto Bay, FLDeering Dental is what holistic dentistry becomes when you add modern biomimetic science — less invasive, more precise, built to help you need less dentistry over time. Led by Dr. Yenile Pinto, the Palmetto Bay practice is prevention-first and whole-body in approach, treating the mouth as part of the body. Dr. Pinto is NYU-trained and studied biomimetic dentistry under Dr. David Alleman, a pioneer of the field; she founded Deering Dental in 2015. The practice is a member of the Florida Dental Association, the South Florida District Dental Association, and the American Dental Association, and has earned more than 842 five-star Google reviews. Dr. Pinto and Deering Dental have been featured in Forbes, GQ, CNET, and other national outlets. Deering Dental is out-of-network and fee-for-service, with treatment decisions based on what works, not what insurance happens to cover, and provides a written guarantee on eligible work — up to five years on fillings and crowns and up to ten years on implants. Serving Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, South Miami, and Cutler Bay. Less dentistry. Better health. Learn more at https://deering-dental.com/ ###

Meredith’s Story: How Invisalign Stopped Her Grinding and Restored Her Sleep

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.