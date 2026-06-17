Shining a Spotlight on Staff – I am Cal OES Video Series – Desiree Taylor

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has nearly 2000 staff ready to meet emergencies head on at any moment. Of course to meet those duties our staff needs a ride and that’s where Fleet Services shines. Desiree Taylor is Fleet Administrator with the Fleet Management Unit.

Desiree came on board at Cal OES about a year ago. She’s been with the Fleet Management Unit the whole time, working with the Public Safety Communications Directorate. Desiree tracks vehicles in the inventory to make sure that they are in working order, they are properly equipped inside and out, and that they have all the proper Cal OES markings.

“If you need a pool vehicle, you come to us and we hand you keys and you bring them back.”

Desiree says that’s not all, “And we also maintain them, make sure that our maintenance is on par, that we’re not overspending, underspending, and that we’re making sure our vehicles stay running so that when there’s an emergency, we have wheels ready to go and we can get to where we need to be to help our citizens of California.”

When vehicles wear out Fleet Management handles the decommissioning. Vehicles are stripped of useful items that can be used on other vehicles, all state markings are removed, and then the vehicles are sent to auction.

Desiree enjoys the people she works with and being a part of the Cal OES mission. In her spare time, she is a member of the National Fleet Association (NAFA), a leading professional organization for fleet management professionals. NAFA promotes best practices, safety, regulatory compliance, and vehicle lifecycle management.