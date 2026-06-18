Medical Countermeasures: Point of Dispensing (POD) (MGT 319)

About this Event

This course is a guide for local health officials and their partners to coordinate plans to provide mass distribution of medical countermeasures in response to large-scale public health incident. This course focuses on planning considerations, recommendations to achieve the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions (CDCs) 48-hour standard Mass Prophylaxis, and the local community's Mass Prophylaxis and Point of Dispensing (POD) site preparedness. The course material is applicable to pandemic influenza, bio-terrorism, and other public health emergencies.

Course Objectives

Discuss the roles and responsibilities for local, state, and federal levels across a broad range of complex preparedness challenges related to medical countermeasures

Identify the different POD models and standards for selecting POD locations

Apply the POD command structure for initial planning, execution, and demobilization of a jurisdictional response in POD operations

Demonstrate the essential functions of POD setup and operations

Identify the planning and training needs to operate a POD site

Discuss the concerns of the community jurisdictional medical countermeasures plan

This is a dual registration course. All students must register with TEEX.

https://my.teex.org/TeexPortal/Default.aspx?MO=mCourseCatalog&D=FP&C=MGT319&S=692